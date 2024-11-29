Delhi elections: Congress reiterates will contest assembly polls alone

Ahead of the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Congress' city unit chief Devender Yadav on Friday said that the grand old party will contest on all 70 seats and there would be no alliance, ANI reported. In the previous assembly polls (2020), Congress couldn't win any of the 70 seats. (HT Photo)

Yadav spoke to reporters after attending the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the national capital on Friday and said that the party never announces the chief ministerial face beforehand.

"We will contest all 70 seats. Our leader is elected after we win. Same procedure will be adopted in Delhi. There is no alliance," the Delhi Congress chief said.

Yadav, who led the party's Delhi Nyay Yatra's fourth phase on Friday, said that the residents are "very unhappy" with Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party's "misgovernance".

"Senior citizens are not getting old age pensions. Poor is not getting ration card. Roads are damaged. Pollution has gone beyond control. Youth are unemployed. Women are dejected due to inflation. AAP has opened Mohalla Clinics just for show. This is the Kejriwal model," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyavrat Singh has been appointed as the "war room" chairman for the Delhi assembly polls.

The grand old party, which was in power in Delhi for three consecutive terms, displayed a poor performance in the past two elections, with no seat in its kitty.

Meanwhile, preparations for the assembly elections in the national capital have begun within the BJP and AAP.

The Delhi BJP Manifesto Committee had met last week under the chairmanship of party leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri to prepare for the polls.

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva exuded confidence that the saffron party would achieve a victory similar to the one it did in Maharashtra.

"PM Modi's address fills the BJP workers of Delhi with enthusiasm. Now the time has come for the people of Delhi to give a befitting reply to those who are ruining Delhi. The people want a clean, corruption-free Delhi. After Maharashtra and Haryana, the people will elect a BJP government in Delhi too... BJP will get huge support in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections," Sachdeva told ANI.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is set to go polls in February 2025, wherein the electoral battle would be a straight fight between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

(with ANI inputs)