Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi excise policy probe: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in money laundering case extended

ByHT News Desk
Jul 03, 2024 03:25 PM IST

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court extends the judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till July 12

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till July 12 in the money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.

Delhi chief minister and AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
The court also reserved its orders on the application moved by Kejriwal seeking the presence of his wife during the medical consultations being done with the special board constituted by AIIMS under the orders of the court on April 22. The court will pronounce its orders on July 6.

On Saturday, the city court had sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 on the plea of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor on June 26.  

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had moved the Delhi High Court in connection with the case registered by CBI against him. 

The bail plea was mentioned by Kejriwal's counsel Rajat Bharadwaj before a bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela. 

Bharadwaj urged the court to list the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor’s plea on Thursday alleging that the CM was taken into illegal custody without complying with section 41 CrPC. 

“Have filed a bail application. Applicant was taken into illegal custody without complying with section 41," he said.

Considering the contention, the court agreed to list the matter for Friday. “We’ll list it day after,” acting chief justice Manmohan said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court.

