Delhi family leaves Udaipur luxury hotel without paying 5.74 lakh bill: Report

A family of four from Delhi travelled to Udaipur for a 10-day vacation, stayed at one of the city's luxury hotels and reportedly left without paying the bill.

This family stayed at the The Oberoi Udaivilas Hotel from August 14 to 23 and left without paying the bill. (Representational image/ Screengrab from oberoihotels.com)

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Anurag Yadav, a Delhi resident, said he cannot pay the ₹5.74 lakh bill issued by The Oberoi Udaivilas Hotel on August 24, claiming that the travel agency that booked their stay would settle it, according to a Times of India report.

The hotel has now registered an FIR with the police to investigate the matter.

Yadav, along with his wife and two children, checked into the hotel on August 14 and stayed until August 23. On August 24, while checking out, he reportedly told the hotel staff that the bill would be paid by the travel agency. He and his family reportedly availed themselves of the hotel's services and left without making the payment.

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What does the hotel claim?

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{{^usCountry}} The hotel management claims that a travel agency named Maker Baha Travel Agency booked a room via email on August 12 for the family. The TOI report quotes the hotel as saying that no discount, special arrangement or special payment terms were offered by the hotel at the time of booking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hotel management claims that a travel agency named Maker Baha Travel Agency booked a room via email on August 12 for the family. The TOI report quotes the hotel as saying that no discount, special arrangement or special payment terms were offered by the hotel at the time of booking. {{/usCountry}}

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The report further states that an FIR has been lodged at Ambamata Police Station in Udaipur by the hotel, and police have started an investigation into the matter.

What it cost to stay at the Oberoi Udaivilas?

The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, Rajasthan, is one of the country's most luxurious hotels. It is the same property that featured in the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Spread over 50 acres and built on 200-year-old hunting grounds of the Maharana of Mewar, the hotel is situated on the banks of Udaipur's Lake Pichola, according to an earlier HT report.

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The same report quoted a foreign YouTuber as saying that he paid £3,234 (approximately ₹4,12,411) for one night in a suite at the Oberoi Udaivilas. The price included breakfast as well as private butler service.

Upon checking the website on August 26, a basic room (Premier Room) costs ₹46,500, while the highest-priced room, with a semi-private pool, costs ₹67,000 per night.

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