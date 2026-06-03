Delhi fire: Hotel under scanner, owner absconding, 18 foreign nationals killed | Top points on Malviya Nagar blaze

At least 21 people were killed, and several were injured after a massive fire ripped through a bed-and-breakfast in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The fire, which is believed to have been caused by a short circuit, has pushed the Delhi government into action as the capital reels from this disaster.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While police officials believe the death toll may increase, it has been confirmed that at least 18 foreign nationals were killed in the fire on Wednesday morning.

Following the fire, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor ordered a month-long drive to check fire safety compliance at hotels and other buildings across the capital.

Delhi fire | What we know so far

Foreign nationals among 21 dead: At least 18 foreign nationals were killed in Wednesday's fire. As per people familiar with the matter, the victims were nationals from African nations, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and more. The ministry of external affairs said it was in touch with the respective embassies and extending assistance.

At least 18 foreign nationals were killed in Wednesday's fire. As per people familiar with the matter, the victims were nationals from African nations, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and more. The ministry of external affairs said it was in touch with the respective embassies and extending assistance. Hotel under scanner: The hotel, which caught fire on Wednesday, Flourish Stay BnB, reportedly did not have any fire safety clearance. As per a PTI report, the building originally had a ground floor and one storey, when fire clearance was not required. However, six to seven years later, more floors were constructed without informing the required authorities. Furthermore, officials also said that the BnB only had permission for six rooms under government policy, but was operating 24 rooms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | ‘No ventilation’ in shaft-like building, chilling escape video: 5 shocking details in Delhi Malviya Nagar fire FIR filed: Police have registered an FIR under charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the fire. Furthermore, PTI reported that a hunt for the hotel and the license holder. As per the investigators, the building owner has been identified as Lavkesh Bajaj and the tourism department licence was issued in the name of Jai Mishra.

Police have registered an FIR under charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the fire. Furthermore, PTI reported that a hunt for the hotel and the license holder. As per the investigators, the building owner has been identified as Lavkesh Bajaj and the tourism department licence was issued in the name of Jai Mishra. Delhi LG orders fire safety checks: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday ordered a month-long drive to check fire safety compliance at all hotels, nursing homes, coaching institutes, restaurants and other vulnerable commercial establishments in the capital. Sandhu also chaired a meeting with the concerned departments and directed the officials to commence the drive from June 4 to check strict compliance with fire safety norms.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday ordered a month-long drive to check fire safety compliance at all hotels, nursing homes, coaching institutes, restaurants and other vulnerable commercial establishments in the capital. Sandhu also chaired a meeting with the concerned departments and directed the officials to commence the drive from June 4 to check strict compliance with fire safety norms. Delhi home minister calls for BnB checks: Delhi's home minister Ashish Sood also ordered a city-wide enforcement drive for Bed and Breakfast establishments across Delhi. Based on the minister's orders, the Delhi Fire Services and the Power Department have been asked to immediately conduct a comprehensive physical inspection of all registered and suspected B&B establishments.

Delhi's home minister Ashish Sood also ordered a city-wide enforcement drive for Bed and Breakfast establishments across Delhi. Based on the minister's orders, the Delhi Fire Services and the Power Department have been asked to immediately conduct a comprehensive physical inspection of all registered and suspected B&B establishments. AAP slams govt for incident: Opposition party, the Aam Aadmi Party, slammed the BJP government for the fire. Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the “repeated fire incidents in Delhi and the deaths of innocent people are extremely worrying”, while praying for the “souls of those who lost their lives.”

Opposition party, the Aam Aadmi Party, slammed the BJP government for the fire. Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the “repeated fire incidents in Delhi and the deaths of innocent people are extremely worrying”, while praying for the “souls of those who lost their lives.” Delhi CM vows action: While stating that the situation was being "monitored," Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta promised action for the Malviya Nagar fire. The CM has also called for a report from the South Delhi district magistrate on the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | ‘No ventilation’ in shaft-like building, chilling escape video: 5 shocking details in Delhi Malviya Nagar fire FIR filed: Police have registered an FIR under charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the fire. Furthermore, PTI reported that a hunt for the hotel and the license holder. As per the investigators, the building owner has been identified as Lavkesh Bajaj and the tourism department licence was issued in the name of Jai Mishra.

Police have registered an FIR under charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the fire. Furthermore, PTI reported that a hunt for the hotel and the license holder. As per the investigators, the building owner has been identified as Lavkesh Bajaj and the tourism department licence was issued in the name of Jai Mishra. Delhi LG orders fire safety checks: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday ordered a month-long drive to check fire safety compliance at all hotels, nursing homes, coaching institutes, restaurants and other vulnerable commercial establishments in the capital. Sandhu also chaired a meeting with the concerned departments and directed the officials to commence the drive from June 4 to check strict compliance with fire safety norms.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday ordered a month-long drive to check fire safety compliance at all hotels, nursing homes, coaching institutes, restaurants and other vulnerable commercial establishments in the capital. Sandhu also chaired a meeting with the concerned departments and directed the officials to commence the drive from June 4 to check strict compliance with fire safety norms. Delhi home minister calls for BnB checks: Delhi's home minister Ashish Sood also ordered a city-wide enforcement drive for Bed and Breakfast establishments across Delhi. Based on the minister's orders, the Delhi Fire Services and the Power Department have been asked to immediately conduct a comprehensive physical inspection of all registered and suspected B&B establishments.

Delhi's home minister Ashish Sood also ordered a city-wide enforcement drive for Bed and Breakfast establishments across Delhi. Based on the minister's orders, the Delhi Fire Services and the Power Department have been asked to immediately conduct a comprehensive physical inspection of all registered and suspected B&B establishments. AAP slams govt for incident: Opposition party, the Aam Aadmi Party, slammed the BJP government for the fire. Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the “repeated fire incidents in Delhi and the deaths of innocent people are extremely worrying”, while praying for the “souls of those who lost their lives.”

Opposition party, the Aam Aadmi Party, slammed the BJP government for the fire. Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the “repeated fire incidents in Delhi and the deaths of innocent people are extremely worrying”, while praying for the “souls of those who lost their lives.” Delhi CM vows action: While stating that the situation was being "monitored," Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta promised action for the Malviya Nagar fire. The CM has also called for a report from the South Delhi district magistrate on the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON