Delhi fridge murder: Priest confirms Nikki, Sahil got married, no family member was present

Amid new revelations about the relationship of Nikki Yadav and Sahil Gehlot that they were not just live-in partners but were married, the priest who solemnised their wedding has confirmed the same. Vipin Arya, the priest, told news agency ANI that on October 1, 2020, Nikki and Sahil got married. They said their families agreed to the marriage but they were not present for some reason. The priest confirmed that only 1-2 people were there when they got married. Investigators on Friday revealed that Sahil did not murder his live-in partner to marry another woman on February 10, but strangled his first wife and some of his relatives, including his father and cousin, were aware of the murder. Nikki and Sahil got married in an Arya Samaj temple in 2020, police said. Nikki's father, however, said Nikki never informed them about the marriage.

HT Exclusive | Nikki, Sahil were married; his family knew, helped in crime: Cops

A purported photo of Nikki and Sahil in wedding dresses is also doing the round on social media.

Heat-of-the-moment strangling turns into pre-planned murder of 1st wife: Top points

Sahil Gehlot was arrested on the charges of murdering Nikki Yadav n February 10, hours before he got married to another woman chosen by his family members. In interrogation, Sahil narrated to the police how he killed Nikki with the mobile phone cable at the Nigam Bodh Ghat parking between 9-10am on February 10, after roaming around the city the preceding night. After killing Nikki, he drove around 40km to Najafgarh where he parked the car with Nikki's body in the boot. Then he went to attend his wedding. At night, he came back and unloaded the body and kept it in the refrigerator.

1. Sahil apparently told the cops that he too wanted to marry Nikki but his parents did not agree. On the night of February 9, after Nikki got to know about Sahil's engagement, the duo planned to elope as well.

2. With the investigation progressing, now it has come to the surface that Sahil was married to Nikki and Sahil's family members were aware of the marriage. They never approved of it.

3. Sahil planned to kill Nikki and had some accomplices, including his family members and acquaintances.

4. Sahil's father Ashish Gelot was aware of the murder.

5. Another conspirator was Naveen, a cousin of Sahil, a Delhi Police constable. Naveen helped Sahil in hatching the conspiracy.

6. Ravindra Yadav, Special CP, Crime said all the accused -- now there are 5 including Sahil's father and cousin-- planned the whole conspiracy and kept the body in the refrigerator of their dhaba. Sahil's father was aware of the murder from the start, he said.

