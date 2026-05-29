Delhi gets respite from heat as rain, strong winds lash parts of city; IMD issues Orange alert

A sweltering Thursday gave way to a refreshing evening as intense rain and winds up to 60 km/hr swept through the city, dropping temperatures by 6–10°C by 7pm, officials said.

An official said the highest wind speed recorded in Delhi was 61 km/hr at Palam.(Parveen Kumar/HT)

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The Met department has issued an “orange” alert for Friday, forecasting multiple spells of light rain and gusty winds up to 80 km/h. Light rain is also likely over the weekend, ending the month on a relatively cooler note, officials said.

While Delhi’s maximum temperature stood at 41.1°C on Thursday, the “feel-like” temperature or the Heat Index was a season high of 48.2°C, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.4°C, two degrees above normal. Humidity levels were also high, making the outdoors uncomfortable during the day.

Also Read: Satellite imagery shows massive cloud belt over north, central India; Delhi braces for more rain

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{{^usCountry}} However, the situation changed after the rain hit the city around 6:45pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the situation changed after the rain hit the city around 6:45pm. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, rain also delayed over 500 flights, with one Delhi-bound flight diverted to Jaipur due to the storm, according to FlightRadar24. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, rain also delayed over 500 flights, with one Delhi-bound flight diverted to Jaipur due to the storm, according to FlightRadar24. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An official said the highest wind speed recorded in Delhi was 61 km/hr at Palam. “Till 8:30pm, Safdarjung logged 3.3mm rainfall, while Palam recorded 3.1mm. Mehrauli saw 6.5mm rainfall till 7pm.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official said the highest wind speed recorded in Delhi was 61 km/hr at Palam. “Till 8:30pm, Safdarjung logged 3.3mm rainfall, while Palam recorded 3.1mm. Mehrauli saw 6.5mm rainfall till 7pm.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet Weather, said peak rain and wind activity due to the western disturbance is expected on Friday, with gusty winds and widespread rains likely across northwest India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet Weather, said peak rain and wind activity due to the western disturbance is expected on Friday, with gusty winds and widespread rains likely across northwest India. {{/usCountry}}

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“We can expect rain in the hills too on May 29, with rain activity likely across the plains till May 30 and even 31,” he said.

IMD forecasts no heatwave conditions in Delhi until at least June 3. While the maximum may dip to around 34°C by Saturday, a gradual rise to 39-41°C is likely by June 3. The minimum is likely to hover between 23-25°C on Friday. Typically, monsoon rains hit Delhi by June 27.

Delhi experienced intense heat in the second half of the month, recording isolated to citywide heatwave conditions on at least five days. The highest maximum in Delhi so far in the season was recorded on May 19, when it surged to 45.1°C.

IMD scientist Krishna Mishra said that as predicted, humidity levels remained high during the day due as wind direction shifted from westerly to southeasterly and easterly. “This was due to the approaching western disturbance,” Mishra said.

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In May 2025, the highest maximum temperature was 42.3°C, with no heatwave days in the entire month. In May 2024, Delhi saw six straight heatwave days with a maximum temperature of 46.8°C. In May 2023, Delhi saw no heatwave days and a maximum of 43.7°C, while in May 2022, two heatwave days were recorded with a highest maximum 45.6°C, IMD data showed.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air was in the “poor” zone with an AQI of 207. It was 190 (moderate) a day earlier. The AQI is expected to improve on Friday.

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