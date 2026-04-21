Delhi government plans paperless property registrations within 6 months
The proposal will require buyers and sellers to visit the sub-registrar’s office only for biometric authentication.
The Delhi government is planning to make property registrations fully online and paperless, with officials saying the plan could materialise within the next five to six months.
The previous government had also proposed making property registrations fully online, but the plan did not materialise.
According to senior officials, the proposal, once cleared by the cabinet and passed by the assembly, will require buyers and sellers to visit the sub-registrar’s office only for biometric authentication. All other processes will be online, and the parties involved will receive documents on their DigiLocker app.
“The plan could materialise in the next five to six months. It is on the drawing board and meetings are underway,” a senior government official said.
The initiative, aimed at minimising human intervention, seeks to eliminate the need for applicants to visit sub-registrar offices for most stages of property registration. Under the proposed system, the entire process—from application filing to ownership verification—will be conducted online, with only a single visit required for photo and biometric verification.{{/usCountry}}
The initiative, aimed at minimising human intervention, seeks to eliminate the need for applicants to visit sub-registrar offices for most stages of property registration. Under the proposed system, the entire process—from application filing to ownership verification—will be conducted online, with only a single visit required for photo and biometric verification.{{/usCountry}}
Also read: MahaRERA update: 10,379 real estate projects approved in FY26, with nearly half in MMR{{/usCountry}}
Also read: MahaRERA update: 10,379 real estate projects approved in FY26, with nearly half in MMR{{/usCountry}}
Officials said the move is expected to curb fraud in property transactions by creating a more transparent and digitally traceable system. The government is also likely to onboard a top-tier software firm to design and implement the platform.{{/usCountry}}
Officials said the move is expected to curb fraud in property transactions by creating a more transparent and digitally traceable system. The government is also likely to onboard a top-tier software firm to design and implement the platform.{{/usCountry}}
Efforts to digitise property registrations in Delhi have been underway for several years but have faced repeated delays. The revenue department engaged a consultant last year to push the project forward, but the assembly elections slowed progress.
At present, Delhi uses the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) for registering documents such as sale deeds, powers of attorney and wills.
Also read: Branded residences in Noida and Gurugram: Should buyers look beyond the luxury label before investing?
Additionally, the Delhi Online Registration Information System (DORIS) enables online submission of documents, e-stamp payments and appointment booking.
However, officials noted that despite these digital components, the overall process remains largely manual. The proposed overhaul aims to fully digitise and streamline the system, reducing paperwork and physical interface while improving efficiency and accountability.