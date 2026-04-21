Delhi government plans paperless property registrations within 6 months

The Delhi government is planning to make property registrations fully online and paperless, with officials saying the plan could materialise within the next five to six months.

Officials said the move is expected to curb fraud in property transactions by creating a more transparent and digitally traceable system.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The previous government had also proposed making property registrations fully online, but the plan did not materialise.

According to senior officials, the proposal, once cleared by the cabinet and passed by the assembly, will require buyers and sellers to visit the sub-registrar’s office only for biometric authentication. All other processes will be online, and the parties involved will receive documents on their DigiLocker app.

“The plan could materialise in the next five to six months. It is on the drawing board and meetings are underway,” a senior government official said.

going digital

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The initiative, aimed at minimising human intervention, seeks to eliminate the need for applicants to visit sub-registrar offices for most stages of property registration. Under the proposed system, the entire process—from application filing to ownership verification—will be conducted online, with only a single visit required for photo and biometric verification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative, aimed at minimising human intervention, seeks to eliminate the need for applicants to visit sub-registrar offices for most stages of property registration. Under the proposed system, the entire process—from application filing to ownership verification—will be conducted online, with only a single visit required for photo and biometric verification. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the move is expected to curb fraud in property transactions by creating a more transparent and digitally traceable system. The government is also likely to onboard a top-tier software firm to design and implement the platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the move is expected to curb fraud in property transactions by creating a more transparent and digitally traceable system. The government is also likely to onboard a top-tier software firm to design and implement the platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Efforts to digitise property registrations in Delhi have been underway for several years but have faced repeated delays. The revenue department engaged a consultant last year to push the project forward, but the assembly elections slowed progress.

At present, Delhi uses the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) for registering documents such as sale deeds, powers of attorney and wills.

Also read: Branded residences in Noida and Gurugram: Should buyers look beyond the luxury label before investing?

Additionally, the Delhi Online Registration Information System (DORIS) enables online submission of documents, e-stamp payments and appointment booking.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, officials noted that despite these digital components, the overall process remains largely manual. The proposed overhaul aims to fully digitise and streamline the system, reducing paperwork and physical interface while improving efficiency and accountability.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON