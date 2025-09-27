Delhi HC declines Mahua Moitra plea to stop Lokpal from hearing Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra’s plea to restrain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Nishikant Dubey from being heard by the Lokpal in connection with the 2023 cash-for-query complaint. TMC MP Mahua Moitra (ANI)

Moitra alleged that Dubey violated Lokpal’s confidentiality guidelines by leaking information and documents to the media. She stated that a news channel aired a report containing material that was supposed to remain strictly confidential under the proceedings, shortly after Dubey was heard on September 16 by the anti-corruption ombudsman, and thus urged the court to restrain Dubey from being heard on the next date of hearing, October 6.

However, a bench of justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar turned down the request, observing that it could not presume that Dubey was guilty of the leak.

“Where is the law that the complainant must not appear? Now you say that the writ court should say that no no…. which means today we are holding that complainant (Dubey) has leaked,” the bench said to Mahua’s lawyer.

“Court has considered the submission. At this stage, it is not appropriate to pass any orders. The petitioner may, if so advised, request the Lokpal in this regard,” the bench said.

Moitra found herself embroiled in the row after BJP MP Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in September 2023 on the basis of a complaint by lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who alleged that Moitra accepted money and favours to ask questions in Parliament. Dubey had accused Moitra of receiving money and favours to ask questions in parliament.

Dubey also approached Lokpal over the “cash-for-query” charge against Moitra. In March last year, the Lokpal ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a first information report (FIR) against her, saying there was “sufficient prima facie evidence that deserved deeper scrutiny.” It also directed the agency to complete investigations in “all aspects of the allegations” against Moitra within six months. Two weeks ago, the CBI submitted its report to the Lokpal.

