Show proof of Devangana Kalita ‘creating nuisance’: HC to cops

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:24 IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday, while reserving its order on the bail application of Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita, in connection to the case of communal violence in northeast Delhi earlier this year, asked the Delhi Police why they did not have any video of Kalita making instigating speeches.

Justice Suresh Kait,said that if she had been “creating a nuisance since 2019”, the police should have collected some evidence against her.

“Do you have anything to show that the speeches she made were troublesome? Don’t you think that you should have recorded or kept some evidence since she has been allegedly making nuisance since 2019?” the court asked the police.

The police had arrested Kalita and another member of the group in May by the crime branch for their role in an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest, which led to violent clashes at Jafrabad during the northeast Delhi riots.

The two were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, unlawful assembly and delivering inflammatory speeches.

The Investigating Officer (IO) told the court that Kalita’s video could not be taken as she was about 1 km away, behind the Jafrabad Metro station, while their cameraperson was positioned at the front.

To this, the judge said, “Then how did you hear that she (Kalita) was making instigating speeches?”

The IO responded that the Station House Officer had gone to the rear of the station where he heard her instigating the crowd.

Appearing for Kalita, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the court that she had been falsely implicated and had not made any instigating speech even though she had participated in the protest. He said that there was no evidence proving her guilt, and that she had already been granted bail in two of the four FIRs.

Countering his submissions, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju told the court that just because she had been granted bail did not mean that she was innocent. He said that Kalita delivered speeches which led to widespread riots in the city and was also part of an unlawful assembly.

Kalita has been arrested in four cases related to communal riots in northeast Delhi in February and has been charged with the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for her alleged role in hatching a conspiracy, along with other persons accused.

The Delhi Police have said that the riots were planned by some anti-CAA protesters, who blocked the road and made inflammatory speeches to incite people. The arrested anti-CAA protesters, who are students, student activists, and local politicians, have denied the police’s allegations and said that the police have launched a witch-hunt against the Citizenship Law protesters.

The violence claimed 53 lives and left several others injured.