Delhi heatwave far from over as IMD predicts simmering weather for next week

The brutal heatwave that has gripped national capital Delhi, like most parts of north India, over the past few days is far from over. The weather department forecast shows continued heatwave, with varying intensity, for most past of the next week as well.

Mirage appears on road amid scorching temperatures due to the intense heatwave,at Shantipath, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, India.(Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Delhiites had a brief respite from searing heat with strong winds, thunderstorms and rains in some parts on Saturday, the heatwave conditions are expected to grip the capital city again from Sunday onwards.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are very likely expected over some pockets of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. between May 24 to 29, with severe heatwave between May 24 and 27. `

The heatwave warning will only tapper off towards the end of the week on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Delhi's brief respite from heatwave

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the IMD, wind speeds during the dust storm and thunderstorm activity were recorded at up to 81 kmph at Pusa Road, 56 kmph at Palam and 35 kmph at Pragati Maidan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the IMD, wind speeds during the dust storm and thunderstorm activity were recorded at up to 81 kmph at Pusa Road, 56 kmph at Palam and 35 kmph at Pragati Maidan. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A significant reduction in visibility was also recorded at Palam airport, where visibility dropped from 3,500 metres to 1,500 metres within one hour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A significant reduction in visibility was also recorded at Palam airport, where visibility dropped from 3,500 metres to 1,500 metres within one hour. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The weather office said squally winds were prevailing over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and advised residents to remain indoors until weather conditions improve and the winds dissipate. Light to moderate rainfall was also recorded in various parts of the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather office said squally winds were prevailing over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and advised residents to remain indoors until weather conditions improve and the winds dissipate. Light to moderate rainfall was also recorded in various parts of the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to data from IMD till 8.30 am on Saturday, Ridge received 0.2 mm of rain between 11.30 pm on Friday and 2.30 am on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to data from IMD till 8.30 am on Saturday, Ridge received 0.2 mm of rain between 11.30 pm on Friday and 2.30 am on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pusa received 2 mm of rain between 5.30 am and 8.30 am on Saturday. No significant rain was recorded in any other weather station during the period.

However, IMD later informed that the current spell of winds and thunderstorms had moved southeastwards, away from Delhi.

"Very light to light rain, accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and dust storm is expected on Saturday. Strong surface winds of speed 40-50 kmph might also continue," said an IMD official.

Is Delhi no longer cooling down at night?

The scorching heat hasn't been sparing the Delhiites even at night as temperatures remain several degrees above normal. Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above the normal and 0.9 degree lower than the day before.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Delhi had reeled under heatwave-like conditions over the past several days, with temperatures crossing the 45 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of the city and warm night conditions persisting.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sana Fazili ...Read More Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first' Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON