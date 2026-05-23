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Delhi heatwave far from over as IMD predicts simmering weather for next week

After brief respite with strong winds, thunderstorms and rains, the heatwave conditions are expected to grip Delhi again from Sunday onwards.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 06:35 pm IST
By Sana Fazili
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The brutal heatwave that has gripped national capital Delhi, like most parts of north India, over the past few days is far from over. The weather department forecast shows continued heatwave, with varying intensity, for most past of the next week as well.

Mirage appears on road amid scorching temperatures due to the intense heatwave,at Shantipath, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, India.(Hindustan Times)

While Delhiites had a brief respite from searing heat with strong winds, thunderstorms and rains in some parts on Saturday, the heatwave conditions are expected to grip the capital city again from Sunday onwards.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are very likely expected over some pockets of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. between May 24 to 29, with severe heatwave between May 24 and 27. `

The heatwave warning will only tapper off towards the end of the week on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Delhi's brief respite from heatwave

Pusa received 2 mm of rain between 5.30 am and 8.30 am on Saturday. No significant rain was recorded in any other weather station during the period.

However, IMD later informed that the current spell of winds and thunderstorms had moved southeastwards, away from Delhi.

"Very light to light rain, accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and dust storm is expected on Saturday. Strong surface winds of speed 40-50 kmph might also continue," said an IMD official.

Is Delhi no longer cooling down at night?

The scorching heat hasn't been sparing the Delhiites even at night as temperatures remain several degrees above normal. Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above the normal and 0.9 degree lower than the day before.

Delhi had reeled under heatwave-like conditions over the past several days, with temperatures crossing the 45 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of the city and warm night conditions persisting.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sana Fazili

Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first'

delhi weather imd heatwave
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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