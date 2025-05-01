'Lives in his own world': Delhi HC raps Ramdev after new Rooh Afza video

The Delhi high court on Thursday chided Yoga practitioner Ramdev over his 'sharbat jihad' remark, saying he isn't under anyone's control and lives in his world. In the last hearing, the court had said that Baba Ramdev's "sharbat jihad" remark shook its conscience and was indefensible.(ANI file photo)

Baba Ramdev, who founded the massive Patanjali FMCG empire, had made the controversial remark against Hamdard's Rooh Afza, triggering a huge row.

The Delhi high court expressed its inclination to issue a contempt notice against Ramdev for his failure to abide by its order directing him to give an undertaking that he would not issue any such statements, advertisements in future concerning a competitor’s product, reported HT.

"Para 18 was the requirement, he has not complied with that. The affidavit that you filed is prima facie contempt. He’s not in control of anyone," Justice Amit Bansal remarked.

The court made the statement after Hamdard’s counsel submitted that Ramdev, pursuant to court’s order, issued another video claiming that the profits earned by Hamdard are being diverted for building madrassas, masjids, and their trust is in Mughal’s Aurangzeb, while Patanjali’s trust is in Lord Ram.

Also read: Delhi high court slams Ramdev for ‘Sharbat Jihad’ remark against Rooh Afza: ‘Shocks the conscience of court’

"In view of the last order, his affidavit as well as this video are prima facie in contempt. I will issue a contempt notice now. We are just calling him here," Justice Amit Bansal said.

In the last hearing, the court had said that the "sharbat jihad" remark shook its conscience and was indefensible. The court ordered the businessman to take down related videos.

Also read: ‘Tariff terrorism’: Baba Ramdev slams Donald Trump amid trade war fear

Hamdard's counsel has alleged that Baba Ramdev, while promoting his company's "gulab sharbat" on social media, claimed that the money earned by selling Rooh Afza was being used to build mosques and madrasas.

Last month, Ramdev had defended his remark, saying he did not name any specific brand or community.

“I haven’t taken anybody’s name, but the Rooh Afza people took ‘sharbat jihad’ on themselves… This means they are doing this ‘jihad’,” Ramdev said.

With inputs from PTI