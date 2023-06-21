HC refuses urgent listing of plea for Adipurush ban for hurting Hindu sentiments

The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused the urgent listing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on the screening of the Bollywood movie Adipurush for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments, saying there was no urgency in the matter.

On Tuesday, the high court registrar allowed the urgent mentioning of the plea. (Shutterstock)

A bench of justices Tara Vista Ganju and Amit Mahajan said the plea will be heard on June 30. It added the petitioner, Hindu Sena, knew the release date (June 16). “There is no urgency, sir... Please come back on June 30... “ the court said.

The petitioner argued that the movie's controversial parts can affect international relations and that it has been banned in Nepal. It said the movie's trailer provoked an outcry and that the makers of the movie have not made the changes they promised.

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta filed the plea on Friday saying the film should not be certified for public exhibition as it has hurt Hindu sentiments by allegedly mocking the epic Ramayan, Lord Ram, and the Indian culture.

The petition said that the film has depicted the characters of Ravana, Lord Ram, Sita, and Hanuman contrary to the descriptions in Maharishi Valmiki’s Ramayan and Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas. It said their depictions in the film have “provoked” Hindu sentiments.

