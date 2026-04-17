Delhi high court set to pass orders protecting Allu Arjun’s personality rights

The Delhi high court on Friday said it will pass orders protecting the personality rights of actor Allu Arjun by restraining various entities from using his name, image, and identity without his consent.

He pointed out that unlike other actors, he holds 26 registered trademarks in his name. (Facebook)

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A bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela made this observation even as he, questioned the actor’s decision to approach the Delhi High Court, remarking, “Why are you here? There are five states in between”.

The actor approached the court seeking protection of his personality rights, alleging that his persona was being commercially exploited through merchandise such as T-shirts and mugs bearing his image, including a sign that is a registered trademark of his name. He further pointed out that unlike other actors who approached the court for protection of his personality rights, he holds 26 registered trademarks in his name.

Also Read: Delhi high court protects Gautam Gambhir’s personality rights

The suit further stated that several AI platforms used generative artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to replicate his voice and create digital avatars and deepfake content without his consent. The suit also pointed to instances of face morphing, synthetic voice models, and unauthorised chatbots developed around his persona.

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{{^usCountry}} Meta’s lawyer opposed the actor’s prayer for a global take down but agreed that it would take down the URLs as ordered by the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meta’s lawyer opposed the actor’s prayer for a global take down but agreed that it would take down the URLs as ordered by the court. {{/usCountry}}

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