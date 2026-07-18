Delhi High Court suspends district judge Veena Rani, bars her from leaving state

The Delhi High Court has suspended district judge Veena Rani, who presided over the commercial court, people aware of the developments said on Friday. The decision was taken in a full court meeting on July 10, when the decision to suspend another district judge, Vinay Singhal, was also taken, marking the second such suspension to emerge in quick succession, people cited above said.

The Delhi High Court has suspended district judge Veena Rani, who presided over the commercial court. (South-East District Court, New Delhi/HT)

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Rani’s suspension came after a vigilance inquiry ordered by high court chief justice DK Upadhyaya but the official reasons that triggered it were not available as of going to print.

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To be sure, HT was the first to report on the decision to suspend Singhal over the allegations that he appointed a group of ineligible advocates as court auctioneers and passed judicial orders enabling them to receive payments beyond permissible limits under the relevant rules.

Resolution cites contemplated disciplinary proceedings

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{{^usCountry}} While Singhal’s suspension was made public on July 10 itself, Rani’s suspension was made public on July 15 through a resolution issued by registrar general Arun Bhardwaj, stating that disciplinary proceedings against Rani were contemplated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Singhal’s suspension was made public on July 10 itself, Rani’s suspension was made public on July 15 through a resolution issued by registrar general Arun Bhardwaj, stating that disciplinary proceedings against Rani were contemplated. {{/usCountry}}

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“Whereas a disciplinary proceeding against Ms. Veena Rani, an officer of Delhi Higher Judicial Service is comtemplated. Now, therefore, this Court in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 read with Rule 27 of Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules, 1970, hereby places the said Ms. Veena Ranı under suspension with immediate effect,” the resolution, seen by HT, said.

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The resolution further directed that, during the period of suspension, Rani’s headquarters shall remain the office of the principal district and sessions judge (headquarters), Saket Courts, Delhi. “It is further ordered that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Ms. Veena Rani shall be the office of Principal District & Sessions Judge, South East, Saket and the said Ms. Veena Rani shall not leave Delhi without obtaining the permission of the competent authority,” it added.

Second suspension in quick succession

The development marks yet another instance of the court invoking its disciplinary jurisdiction over members of the subordinate judiciary. Last year, HT was the first to report that the full court suspended district judge Sanjeev Kumar Singh and initiated disciplinary proceedings against another judicial officer, Anil Kumar, following a vigilance inquiry into allegations of judicial misconduct arising from a complaint by a woman lawyer.