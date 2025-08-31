Delhi HC orders immediate suspension of trial court judge Sanjeev Kumar Singh

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered the immediate suspension of trial court judge Sanjeev Kumar Singh. According to a person familiar with the matter, the decision to suspend judge Singh was made during a full court meeting of the Delhi High Court judges last week following adverse reports regarding his conduct. The court is contemplating initiating disciplinary proceedings against him. In its one-page order, the high court has restrained Sanjeev Kumar Singh from leaving Delhi without obtaining prior permission.

In its one-page order, the high court has restrained Singh from leaving Delhi without obtaining prior permission and said that while proceedings in the case are underway, his place of work would be the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, South District, Saket, south Delhi.

“Whereas a disciplinary proceeding against Sanjeev Kumar Singh, an officer of Delhi Higher Judicial Service, is contemplated. Now, therefore, this court in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 read with Rule 27 of Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules, 1970, hereby places the said Sanjeev Kumar Singh under suspension with immediate effect,” the order signed by Delhi high court’s registrar general Arun Bhardwaj said.

It added, “It is further ordered that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Sanjeev Kumar Singh shall be the office of Principal District and Sessions Judge, South, Saket, New Delhi, and the said Sanjeev Kumar Singh shall not leave Delhi without obtaining the prior permission of the competent authority.”

Singh, before his suspension, was serving as a district judge in Saket Court, handling commercial cases. He was also the chairperson of Saket court’s residential complex committee.