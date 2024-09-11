 Delhi high court upholds order asking SpiceJet to return three engines to lessor | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi high court upholds order asking SpiceJet to return three engines to lessor

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2024 12:03 PM IST

A single judge of the high court on August 14 ruled that the airline was a defaulter and had no legal and contractual right to continue using the three engines

A division bench of the Delhi high court on Wednesday upheld a single judge’s order directing the budget airline SpiceJet to ground three engines and return them to the lessor—Team France 01 SAS and Sunbird France 02 SAS.

SpiceJet approached a high court division bench against the August 14 order directing the grounding of three engines. (AFP/Representative)
SpiceJet approached a high court division bench against the August 14 order directing the grounding of three engines. (AFP/Representative)

“We are not inclined to interfere with the order. The appeals are not entertained. The impugned directions have not been interfered with by us,” a bench of justices Rajiv Shakdher and Amit Bansal said.

SpiceJet approached the division bench against the August 14 order directing the grounding of three engines and returning to the lessor with effect from August 16. The single judge ruled that the airline was a defaulter and had no legal and contractual right to continue using the engines.

In his 21-page order, Justice Manmeet PS Arora said SpiceJet had been extremely erratic in making payments to the lessors for its admitted dues and thus directed the airline to redeliver the engines within 15 days from the date of the order. Justice Arora directed the airline to offer prior inspection of the engines to lessors through an authorised representative at the Delhi airport within seven days.

“This Court is of the considered opinion that the defendant has been extremely erratic in making payments to the plaintiff for its admitted dues. In fact, a perusal of the intermittent payments made by the defendant after 29.05.2024 shows that effectively the defendant has only made payments towards the concurrent usage charges for three (3) Engines and the original outstanding has still not been liquidated,” Justice Arora said.

The August 14 order was passed after the lessor sought to restrain the airline from operating three engines and an order to grounding them, saying the airline had paid $8.36 million, and the outstanding as of date was $9.41 million.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On