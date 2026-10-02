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12-hour internet shutdown ordered at Jantar Mantar amid protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

This marks the second shutdown at the site in three months, following an internet suspension in July during a CJP protest over the NEET paper leak.

Updated on: Oct 2, 2026, 14:40:06 IST
By Sejal Sharma
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Telecom companies on Friday were directed to suspend internet services in and around Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for 12 hours, where various organisations have gathered to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

People stage a protest against the CEC near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
People stage a protest against the CEC near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

This marks the second shutdown at the site in three months, following an internet suspension in July during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest over the NEET paper leak.

According to people aware of the details, service providers such as Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have been ordered to suspend the internet services from 9am to 9pm at Jantar Mantar and in areas within a 1.5 kilometre radius.

Also Read | Food deliveries swelled Jantar Mantar crowd: Delhi Police’s key lesson from July protests

Deep Dive

What led to the internet suspension around Jantar Mantar during the protest?

The internet suspension was directed by telecom companies for 12 hours to manage a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls.

Why are various organizations demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation?

Organizations are demanding Kumar's resignation due to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including mass deletions of voters' names.

How did protesters adapt during the internet suspension at Jantar Mantar?

During the internet suspension, protesters adapted by using alternative communication methods, such as the Bitchat Mesh app, which allows users to exchange messages via Bluetooth without internet access.
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HT has not seen the copy of the order. There was no immediate comment from either the Delhi government or the Centre at the time of filing this report.

Also Read | 12 Delhi metro stations closed for entry and exit ahead of Jantar Mantar protest: Full list

In July, internet services were suspended in parts of central Delhi around Jantar Mantar – one of the longest suspicions in the Capital. It came during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

Seven suspension orders were issued over five days between July 20 and July 25; ended only after Pradhan resigned on July 25 and the protest was called off. SFLC.in has challenged those orders in the Delhi High Court.

During the July protests, demonstrators turned to alternatives such as Bitchat Mesh, a Bluetooth-based app that lets nearby users exchange messages without internet access. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Home Ministry, also issued a notice to GitHub under section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act to remove URLs hosting the app, the app's founder Jack Dorsey said on X.

Also Read | Delhi Police says no permission granted for Jantar Mantar protest, gears up security

Delhi has seen internet shutdowns before, but these were usually brief and linked to specific law-and-order situations.

In December 2019, mobile internet was suspended for several hours in parts of the Capital during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, following orders from the Delhi Police. In January 2021, mobile internet was suspended in areas adjoining Delhi during the farmers' protests, and the suspension was later extended at border sites, including Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sejal Sharma

I am a technology policy reporter with the National Political Bureau at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. I cover digital policy and the intersection of technology and society, focusing mainly on what's happening in India. My beat often involves tracking platform regulation, privacy, internet curbs, and the real-world impact of digital rules, among other things. Can usually be found reading government notifications so that you don't have to. I cover three key ministries: Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of Communications, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B). I am originally from New Delhi and a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. Over the past nine years, I have worked across television, digital and print media with The Secretariat, CNN-News18, Tiranga TV, Interesting Engineering, and now Hindustan Times. Although I am not on X, I can be reached at sejal.sharma@hindustantimes.com for tips, a chat or book recommendations. I respond fast, usually within a couple of hours. Outside of work, I enjoy playing badminton and driving my car. I am a firm believer that every trip — work or leisure — deserves a fridge magnet.

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