Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Saurav Das alleges ‘police brutality’, says ‘improve or we will improve you’; 500 detained
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Internet suspended till 9pm around Jantar Mantar amid the restrictions imposed in the area under Section 163.
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar escalated on Friday, even as the Delhi Police detained over 500 protesters, who were gathered to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar....Read More
Among those detained were AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Sanjay Singh, as well as activists from student outfits. The protesters were detained while trying to reach the protest site from Ashoka Road. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was imposed in the New Delhi district, restricting unauthorised gatherings and demonstrations. Student unions announced the protest on Gandhi Jayanti, seeking the resignation of the CEC over the functioning of the Election Commission and its handling of electoral rolls.
The proposed march by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has not been granted permission by Delhi Police.
The mobilisation comes amid wider protests by activists and student groups over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Police deny permission, barricades put up
Delhi Police has so far not granted permission for the proposed October 2 protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources told news agency ANI.
The demonstration has been called by social activists and student groups. Police have also put up barricades on roads leading to the Jantar Mantar area ahead of the proposed protest.
Parallel CJP protest planned in Mumbai
Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, announced a parallel "Jail Bharo Andolan" at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2 at 4pm.
Dipke had earlier said Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP's proposed protest against Kumar. He subsequently announced that the group would launch the "Jail Bharo Andolan" on Gandhi Jayanti.
Mumbai Police, however, clarified that it was "not empowered to grant permission" for a gathering at Shivaji Park in view of a 2013 Bombay High Court order. The police also said the area is a "silence zone."
AAP appeals to people to join protest
AAP MLA and former Delhi chief minister Atishi on Thursday appealed to people to reach Jantar Mantar at 10am on Friday. In a post on X, she said, "Let's go to Jantar Mantar 2 October 2026 10 AM."
In a video message, Atishi said, "When India became independent in 1947, the most important right we received was the right to vote. We could choose whose government would be formed, and we could choose our own representatives. But today, the BJP is trying to snatch that right away from us through Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. If the right to vote is in danger, it means our democracy is in danger. Therefore, I appeal to all of you to reach Jantar Mantar tomorrow, October 2nd, at 10:00 AM to protect your right to vote."
AAP MP Sanjay Singh also appealed to people to join the protest, alleging that 1.37 crore names had been deleted from electoral rolls in the name of SIR.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 03:21:35 PM IST
List of metro stations closed till further notice
Janpath
Patel Chowk
Central Secretariat
Rajiv Chowk
Seva Teerth
Mandi House
Lok Kalyan Marg
INA
Chawri Bazar
Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
New DelhiKL
Barakhamba Road
- 2 Oct 2026, 07:23:34 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Improve or we will improve you,’ says Saurav Das as he alleges ‘police brutality’ at Jantar Mantar
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: CJP spokesperson Saurav Das on Friday alleged “police brutality” at Jantar Mantar. “Improve or we will improve you,” he said, according to PTI news agency.
- 2 Oct 2026, 07:05:49 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Pinarayi Vijayan condemns detention of CPI(M) leaders
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Leader of opposition in the Kerala Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday condemned the arrest of CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, party leader Brinda Karat and student activists at Jantar Mantar.
“The arrest of Comrade M.A. Baby, Comrade Brinda Karat and student-youth activists while they were peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar is an assault on democratic rights,” Vijayan said in a post on X.
He added, “The Election Commission cannot retain public trust when its actions raise serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process. Gyanesh Kumar must take responsibility and resign. The Modi government cannot use police force to suppress the demand for electoral transparency.”
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- 2 Oct 2026, 05:55:42 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Nearly 100 protesters gathered at Tolstoy Marg dispersed, some detained
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Nearly 100 protesters gathered on the Tolstoy Marg around 5 pm, and raised slogans demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
The protesters were dispersed, with some of them being detained by the Delhi Police.
- 2 Oct 2026, 05:28:08 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Interchange facility at New Delhi metro station closed till further notice
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The interchange facility at the New Delhi metro station will be closed till further notice, the DMRC said in a service update on X.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 05:26:23 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Walk peacefully, join protest,’ says Saurabh Bharadwaj amid metro closures
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: With at least 12 metro stations closed on Friday in Delhi, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj urged protesters to “walk peacefully and join the protest” at Jantar Mantar.
“I was able to reach Jantar Mantar from my home without a car, without a scooter, without any vehicle...The nearby metro stations are closed, but you can get off at the stations that are open and, if you walk peacefully towards Jantar Mantar, you will be able to reach here...” he said, according to PTI news agency.
- 2 Oct 2026, 05:05:07 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: BRS leader says ‘public doubts need to be clarified’
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Amid the protest seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, BRS leader V Srinivas Goud on Friday said there was a need to assess the functioning of the Election Commission.
“Regarding the Election Commission, there needs to be a clear assessment—specifically, identifying who is anti-BJP and examining the actions of the other two commissioners. Public doubts need to be clarified; the Election Commission should consult the relevant departments to ensure nothing goes wrong due to conflicting opinions,” Goud said, according to ANI news agency. “Ultimately, the government must take action, as the Commission operates under the government rather than truly independently—despite the claim of independence, that is not the reality,” Goud added.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 04:50:19 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Those pretending to protect right to vote doing so because they see their defeat,’ says Delhi BJP president
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: BJP's Delhi unit president Harsh Malhotra on Friday took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party. “Those pretending to protect the right to vote, particularly the Aam Aadmi Party, are doing so because they see their defeat in the next Punjab Assembly elections,” Malhotra said, according to PTI news agency.
He added that the Election Commission “is an autonomous body and does not work under anybody's influence.” “The public has understood this farce and is not ready to be misled,” Malhotra said.
- 2 Oct 2026, 04:29:38 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Unable to send location to parents, been more than an hour,’ says student protester
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: A 21-year-old student protester said she was unable to send her location to her parents owing to the internet shutdown in the area near Jantar Mantar.
“I told my parents that I’ll go for the protest. They were convinced on the condition that I’ll have to share my location. But since there’s no Internet here, I am not able to send them my location…” the student protester said. She added that it had “been more than an hour”, and that she was unable to reach her friends as well.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 04:26:05 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘They detained us…we were simply saying CEC must step down,’ says AAP national media in-charge
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda claimed party leaders had been detained for “raising their voices.”
“The astonishing thing is this: what kind of dictatorial government is this, where they are not arresting Gyanesh Kumar, the person accused of stealing votes, or putting him in jail? Instead, they are rounding up and imprisoning those who raise their voices against him, those who protest, demand his removal, call for an end to alleged vote theft, and seek to protect democracy,” ANI news agency cited Dhanda as saying.
Dhanda further said, “They detained Atishi ji; they detained us. What were we saying? We were simply saying that Gyanesh Kumar must step down from his post..”
- 2 Oct 2026, 03:53:33 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: CPI(M) condemns detention of protesters
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The CPI(M) on Friday condemned the detention of young protesters, who had gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
CPI(M) claimed that the Delhi Police had “converted the entire city into a fortress” and detained anyone approaching Jantar Mantar after denying permission for the protest, PTI news agency reported.
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby and veteran party leader Brinda Karat were also detained.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 03:41:41 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Peaceful protest continues,’ says Saurabh Bharadwaj, shares video of protest site
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was detained by the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar, shared a video of the protest on X.
“Peaceful protest continues at Jantar Mantar. People are coming in groups. Gyanesh kumar must Resign,” Bharadwaj said, while the video showed AAP leader Sanjay Singh and him marching, while carrying banners and raising slogans.
- 2 Oct 2026, 03:29:26 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Indian Youth Congress workers protest against EC | Watch
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Workers from the Indian Youth Congress were seen wearing masks and marching in Delhi, in protest against the Election Commission, a video shared by ANI news agency showed.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 03:24:38 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Seeing young people gather on Gandhi Jayanti fills my heart with hope,’ says Mehbooba Mufti
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, in her post on Gandhi Jayanti, mentioned the protests at Jantar Mantar and Shivaji Park.
“On Gandhi Ji's Jayanti, seeing our young people, despite all odds, gather at Shivaji Park and Jantar Mantar to defend the India we believe in fills my heart with hope,” she said in a post on X.
- 2 Oct 2026, 03:14:20 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Protest anywhere in country, it is a matter of right to vote,’ says Vijeta Dahiya
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Former CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya on Friday said people can protest “anywhere in the country”, adding that it was a “matter of right to vote.”
“They are saying don't go from here, don't go from there, don't do this, don't do that. What do we do? Nobody wants to come to Jantar Mantar and protest. We're all working people. But because of your mistakes, we have to come. Then you don't let us protest also,” Dahiya said, according to ANI news agency.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 03:07:33 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AAP's Sanjay Singh shares video of him allegedly being removed from protest site
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AAP leader Sanjay Singh has shared a video from the protest site, allegedly showing him being removed from the protest site.
- 2 Oct 2026, 03:03:37 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Indian Youth Congress workers stopped while trying to march from Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The Indian Youth Congress workers were stopped by the Delhi Police while trying to march from Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar, PTI news agency reported.
The protesters raised slogans and carried banners, demanding the CEC's resignation. IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib was leading the demonstration, with the youth wing announcing plans to gherao the Election Commission office, PTI reported.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 02:57:50 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AISA's Neha Bora shares purported video of detainees being released by protesters
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AISA's Neha Bora shared a purported video from the site of the protest at Jantar Mantar, showing detainees being released by the protesters.
In the video, the people are seen opening up the gate of the vehicles which reportedly had the detainees, and releasing them. The protesters continued to raise slogans thereafter, with some questioning police officials on their badges.
HT could not independently verify the video.
- 2 Oct 2026, 02:50:33 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Protesters continue to raise slogans against CEC
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The agitation continues even as protesters continued to raise slogans against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, while standing on police barricades.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 02:48:56 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Over 500 protesters detained
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: More than 500 protesters were detained by the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar on Friday. This includes leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, as well as student activists from AISA, SFI and other unions.
- 2 Oct 2026, 02:39:15 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Atishi, Sanjay Singh among those detained
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The Delhi Police has detained over 100 protesters, including AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh, as well as activists from student outfits, at Jantar Mantar, PTI news agency reported.
Police said they stopped AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at North Avenue, preventing them from proceeding to the protest site. Bharadwaj, in a post on X, said he and Jha were detained despite the peaceful protest, while urging party workers to continue the protest.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 02:03:05 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Sanjay Singh stages sit-in after being stopped from going to Parliament
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday staged a sit-in on the road after being stopped from proceeding to Parliament amid the ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Speaking to ANI, Singh said he wanted to raise the issue of alleged “vote theft” in Parliament but was stopped despite being an MP.
“I am a Member of Parliament. As a member, I had to raise the issue of 'vote theft', but I am not being allowed to go there,” Singh said.
“How can you stop me from going to Parliament? You can see the dictatorship of the police,” he added.
Singh said he was only seeking to go to Parliament to discharge his duties as a parliamentarian. AAP leaders also raised slogans including, “Dictatorship will not be tolerated in a democracy.”
- 2 Oct 2026, 01:42:58 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Protesters chant slogans from inside bus
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: A picture shows protesters chanting slogans from inside a bus after they were detained by Delhi Police amid the Jantar Mantar protest.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 01:40:47 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Congress says ‘Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor’
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Congress said in a post on X, “Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor—his resignation and arrest must happen.”
The party said NSUI workers, led by NSUI president Vinod Jakhar, held a foot march to raise the demand, but alleged that police action followed and several workers, along with Jakhar, were taken into custody.
“BJP, which fears and panics at the truth, should remember—we are followers of Gandhi. No matter how hard you try... you won't be able to silence our voice. We will fight against injustice with full strength,” Congress said.
- 2 Oct 2026, 01:34:14 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Neha Bora, Yogendra Yadav detained
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AISA leader Neha Bora and activist Yogendra Yadav have also been detained by Delhi Police amid the protest in Delhi.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 01:25:19 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Mahua Moitra says ‘no permission is required for citizens to protest’
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: TMC leader Mahua Moitra backed the protest in Delhi in a post on X, saying, “No permission is required for citizens to protest criminal actions against our democracy. Nothing at all."
Backing AISA leader Neha Bora, the TMC MP said, "Let @DelhiPolice do what they like. Hum Dekhenge.”
- 2 Oct 2026, 01:08:33 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Gyanesh Kumar is a butcher of democracy,' says MA Baby
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby spoke from inside a police van after being detained by Delhi Police along with senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and SFI and DYFI activists while marching to Jantar Mantar.
He said, "Gyanesh Kumar is a butcher of democracy; instead of arresting people who are doing illegal things, they are arresting us."
The protesters were demanding the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the restoration of voting rights to those they said had been wrongfully excluded.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 01:00:26 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Perhaps they forgot what Gandhi called this’ Neha Bora on protest curbs
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AISA leader Neha Bora said in a post on X, “Modi-Shah’s government has brought back the familiar tools of the Raj: prohibit gatherings, shut the routes, threaten detention. All to silence Indian citizens demanding their right to vote.
“Perhaps they forgot what Gandhi called this: Non-Cooperation.”
- 2 Oct 2026, 12:42:41 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: More than 100 protesters detained so far
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The exact number of detentions has not been confirmed yet, but police officials said more than 100 protesters have been detained so far. The number is expected to increase as the protest continues.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 12:40:40 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: CJP calls out ‘same old tactics, same old playbook’
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Reacting to the protest in Delhi, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) said in a post on X, “Same old tactics, same old playbook. Roads blocked. Barricades installed. Metro stations shut. Thousands of police personnel deployed.
“All of this while, in the National Capital, women still don’t feel safe stepping out after sunset.”
- 2 Oct 2026, 12:31:58 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: 'We haven't come here to fear your police,' says Atishi
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Former Delhi chief minister Atishi shared a clip showing police taking her and other protesters away from the protest site.
In a post on X, she said, “Modi Ji: We haven't come here to fear your police. To save the right to vote, we will keep fighting. Inquilab Zindabad”
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- 2 Oct 2026, 12:20:14 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Police warn protesters to vacate area
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: After 15 minutes of sloganeering, police announced that the gathering was illegal and warned that action could be taken against protesters if they did not vacate the area.
- 2 Oct 2026, 12:18:10 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: NSUI workers stopped near Jantar Mantar
NSUI workers, led by national president Vinod Jhakhar, took out a march towards the Jantar Mantar protest site but were stopped by police and multiple layers of barricading.
Around 200 workers chanted “Gyanesh Kumar Go Back” as heavy police deployment was put in place. No one has been detained so far.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 12:03:07 PM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Internet suspension ordered from 9am to 9pm
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Telecom companies have received orders to suspend internet services from 9am to 9pm in the Jantar Mantar area, within a 1.5-km radius of the protest site.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 11:58:47 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: SFI, DYFI protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) are protesting against the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
A series of pictures shared by the news agency ANI showed a group of people gathered at the site. The protesters raised slogans against the chief election commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, and demanded his resignation.
AAP leaders are also protesting in Central Delhi, raising the issue of SIR.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 11:51:46 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Barakhamba Road metro station entry, exit closed
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The entry and exit at Barakhamba Road metro station have been closed until further notice, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.
The entry and exit at 11 other metro stations have also been closed until further notice, while interchange facilities remain available at select stations.
- 2 Oct 2026, 11:30:23 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Do protests require permission?’ asks Manoj Jha at Jantar Mantar
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: At Jantar Mantar, RJD MP Manoj Jha questioned the need for permission to hold protests, saying, “They should be ashamed... Do protests require permission? After all, this is Gandhi's country. Today is Gandhi Jayanti,” reported ANI.
Asked if he would take part in the protest, Jha said, “Absolutely!... I want to say that despite turning this into a police state, Gyanesh Kumar, PM Modi, and Amit Shah will not be able to hide their wrongdoing.”
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- 2 Oct 2026, 11:12:28 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘Don’t be afraid of police,' says AAP's Bharadwaj
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj urged protesters not to be afraid of the police, saying, “Don't be scared of police even if they use lathis.”
Bharadwaj also said Arvind Kejriwal would try to come despite police presence outside his residence, as he and other AAP leaders and protesters were removed from Jantar Mantar, reported PTI.
- 2 Oct 2026, 11:00:44 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Saurabh Bhardwaj shares video from inside bus
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj shared a video from inside a bus, showing several protesters seated inside. Several police personnel can also be seen in the bus in the video.
AAP's Sanjeev Jha was also taken away by police.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 10:50:10 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Internet disruptions reported around Jantar Mantar
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Internet disruptions have been reported around Jantar Mantar, amid the restrictions imposed in the area under Section 163.
- 2 Oct 2026, 10:47:47 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Not just Delhi, another protest in Mumbai today
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a major protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Track CJP protest LIVE updates here.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 10:43:00 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha removed from protest site
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha have been removed from the protest site by police amid the ongoing commotion.
- 2 Oct 2026, 10:36:39 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Cops, BSF personnel check vehicles on DND, ask commuters' destinations
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Delhi Police and BSF personnel have been deployed on the DND carriageway towards Delhi, where barricades have been placed just before the Yamuna bridge.
The personnel are randomly stopping vehicles and asking drivers and passengers about their destinations and where they are coming from. Police personnel are also noting down details of drivers and passengers in their notebooks.
Officials on duty said they were following instructions from senior officers.
The barricading has slowed traffic on the stretch, with a nearly 100-metre-long queue forming as vehicles are being made to pass through half of the available road space.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 10:27:10 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Protesters detained while trying to enter Jantar Mantar
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Several protesters who tried to enter the Jantar Mantar protest site from the Ashoka Road side were detained and taken away in a police bus.
- 2 Oct 2026, 10:23:22 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: ‘ A lot of Gen-Z, women, youth will reach,' says Saurabh Bharadwaj
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj arrived at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Election Commission and urged people to join the gathering.
"Without using a car, I have reached Jantar Mantar. You too can reach here. I am sure by the afternoon a lot of Gen-Z, women and youth will reach Jantar Mantar to raise their voice against the Election Commission. Protesting is our right. The police are telling us that we have not been given permission to protest. Six days ago, AAP had applied for official permission for a peaceful protest here," Bharadwaj said.
He was later detained by police.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 10:17:17 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Saurabh Bharadwaj detained at Jantar Mantar
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj, who arrived at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Election Commission, has been detained by police.
- 2 Oct 2026, 10:04:05 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Cops create 8-9 security zones, each headed by IPS officer
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: According to Delhi Police, 8-9 security zones have been created in and around Jantar Mantar as part of the arrangements for the proposed protest, reported news agency ANI.
A senior IPS officer has been deployed in charge of each zone, police said.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 09:58:45 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: What is prohibited under Section 163 in New Delhi district
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in New Delhi district ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, an official said on Friday.
Without prior written permission, the order prohibits:
- Public meetings or assemblies of five or more people
- Processions, demonstrations, picketing and dharnas
- Shouting slogans and making speeches
- Carrying firearms, banners and placards
- Carrying lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats or similar articles
"The order has been enforced to ensure public safety, maintain public order and facilitate smooth traffic movement, according to the notice," a senior police officer told PTI.
- 2 Oct 2026, 09:34:51 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: List of 11 Metro stations closed amid stir call
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: The Delhi Metro has closed entry and exit at 11 stations on Friday in view of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar, the DMRC said.
The stations where entry and exit will remain closed until further notice are:
- Janpath
- Patel Chowk
- Central Secretariat
- Rajiv Chowk
- Seva Teerth
- Mandi House
- Lok Kalyan Marg
- INA
- Chawri Bazar
- Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
- New Delhi
However, interchange facilities will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations, the DMRC said.
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- 2 Oct 2026, 09:12:56 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: No permission granted for Jantar Mantar protest, says DCP
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: DCP Sachin Sharma said no permission has been granted for any protest or march at Jantar Mantar against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and that preventive measures have been put in place.
"Permission has not been granted for any type of protest, march at Jantar Mantar and preventive measures have been taken. I would request everyone to abide by the law and cooperate with the police. Section 163 is in force here. Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in New Delhi. Therefore, I am making it clear that no unauthorised sit-in, protest or demonstration is allowed here. I request everyone to follow the law, be law-abiding and cooperate with the police," Sharma said, reported PT.
- 2 Oct 2026, 08:55:16 AM IST
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: RAF, riot control vehicle deployed | Video
Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, along with a riot control vehicle, have been deployed at Jantar Mantar in view of a protest call by activists, political leaders and civil society representatives against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and seeking accountability from the Chief Election Commissioner.
Meanwhile, entry and exit gates of nearby metro stations — Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House and Lok Kalyan Marg — have been closed until further notice.
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