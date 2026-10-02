Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Saurav Das alleges ‘police brutality’, says ‘improve or we will improve you’; 500 detained

Among those detained were AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Sanjay Singh, as well as activists from student outfits. The protesters were detained while trying to reach the protest site from Ashoka Road. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was imposed in the New Delhi district, restricting unauthorised gatherings and demonstrations. Student unions announced the protest on Gandhi Jayanti, seeking the resignation of the CEC over the functioning of the Election Commission and its handling of electoral rolls.

The proposed march by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has not been granted permission by Delhi Police.

The mobilisation comes amid wider protests by activists and student groups over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Police deny permission, barricades put up

Delhi Police has so far not granted permission for the proposed October 2 protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources told news agency ANI.

The demonstration has been called by social activists and student groups. Police have also put up barricades on roads leading to the Jantar Mantar area ahead of the proposed protest.

Parallel CJP protest planned in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, announced a parallel "Jail Bharo Andolan" at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2 at 4pm.

Dipke had earlier said Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP's proposed protest against Kumar. He subsequently announced that the group would launch the "Jail Bharo Andolan" on Gandhi Jayanti.

Mumbai Police, however, clarified that it was "not empowered to grant permission" for a gathering at Shivaji Park in view of a 2013 Bombay High Court order. The police also said the area is a "silence zone."

AAP appeals to people to join protest

AAP MLA and former Delhi chief minister Atishi on Thursday appealed to people to reach Jantar Mantar at 10am on Friday. In a post on X, she said, "Let's go to Jantar Mantar 2 October 2026 10 AM."

In a video message, Atishi said, "When India became independent in 1947, the most important right we received was the right to vote. We could choose whose government would be formed, and we could choose our own representatives. But today, the BJP is trying to snatch that right away from us through Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. If the right to vote is in danger, it means our democracy is in danger. Therefore, I appeal to all of you to reach Jantar Mantar tomorrow, October 2nd, at 10:00 AM to protect your right to vote."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also appealed to people to join the protest, alleging that 1.37 crore names had been deleted from electoral rolls in the name of SIR.