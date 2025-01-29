Delhi LG slams Arvind Kejriwal's 'Haryana poisoning Yamuna' claim; AAP hits back

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday alleging that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's accusations that "poison" is being mixed in the Yamuna water and there is an "attempt of genocide" in the national capital are highly objectionable and unfortunate, and amount to endangering national security. Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena said that Arvind Kejriwal's remarks were "highly objectionable, unfortunate and undesirable".(ANI)

AAP later hit back sharply, saying the lieutenant governor (LG) needs to choose between public welfare and his "political masters".

Citing media reports and a report by the Delhi chief secretary, Saxena said Kejriwal's allegations against the BJP-led Haryana government of poisoning the Yamuna river and attempting a "genocide" in Delhi are "highly objectionable, unfortunate and undesirable".

"Making false, misleading, non-factual accusations of poisoning and genocide over a sensitive issue like drinking water and attempting to incite the public against another state government is not only a threat to the states involved, but also to national peace and security," the LG said in his letter to Atishi.

Although it is not new for Kejriwal to make "misleading and non-factual" statements, this "blatantly false" claim by him not only has the potential to create "confusion and fear" among the people of Delhi, but may also foster "extreme animosity" between two neighbouring states, Saxena warned.

"Such statements, letters, and tweets can create serious law and order challenges for both Haryana and Delhi governments," he said.

The LG also pointed out that instead of condemning Kejriwal's statements, Atishi strengthened the "confusion and fear" among the people by writing to the Election Commission on the matter.

As the chief minister of Delhi, she holds a constitutional responsibility, and it is expected of her to uphold public interests, political integrity and decorum, Saxena said.

The LG said he expects the Delhi chief minister to rise above "narrow interests" and refrain from making "misleading, dangerous, and baseless statements, and advise the AAP convenor to do the same for the sake of public welfare and peace".

A detailed report prepared by the Delhi Jal Board CEO clearly shows that the ammonia levels in Yamuna always fluctuate during the winter months, Saxena said.

The data cited by the report clearly indicate that the ammonia levels in Yamuna was between 7.5-10 mg/l on December 31, 2024, which decreased to 6.8-7.2 mg/l by January 27, 2025, Saxena said.

"It is incomprehensible that when the ammonia levels were at their highest in December, you remained silent, and now, when the ammonia levels have decreased, you have falsely accused the Haryana government of poisoning the river," he said.

Reacting to Saxena's remarks, AAP claimed the ammonia levels in Yamuna have reached an alarming 7.2 ppm -- 700 per cent above permissible limits -- and yet Saxena has "failed" to act on this serious public health crisis.

"If he cannot rise above partisan politics, he should step aside. This is not about politics; this is about saving lives," AAP said, as it accused the LG of protecting the BJP-led Haryana government.

Delhi's water crisis took a sharp political turn on Monday, with Kejriwal accusing the Haryana government of indulging in "biological warfare".