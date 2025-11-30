Delhi logs lowest Jan-Nov average AQI since 2018, with exception of lockdown year: CAQM

Delhi logged the lowest average air quality index (AQI) reading for the period between January-November since 2018, with the exception of lockdown year 2020, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said Sunday. The average AQI for the January-November period this year was 187.(ANI Video Grab)

According to the CAQM, only three days between January and November saw the daily average AQI exceed the ‘severe’ category.

The average AQI reading for the period between January-November this year was 187, in comparison to 201 in 2024, 190 in 2023, 199 in 2022, 197 in 2021, 172 in 2020, 203 in 2019 and 213 in 2018, the CAQM said in a statement, according to a PTI news agency report.

The statement said that not a single day in this period had crossed the AQI reading of 450.

PM2.5 concentration lowest since 2018: CAQM

The PM2.5 concentration for the period up to November 27 was also lowest since 2018, and at par with 2020.

This year, the average stood at 85 micrograms per cubic metre, as against 98 in 2024, 90 in 2023 and 2022, 95 in 2021, 85 in 2020, 99 in 2019 and 103 in 2018, PTI reported.

The PM10 levels were also the lowest for the same period since 2018, again with the exception of 2020. For PM10, the average was 183 micrograms per cubic metre this year. This was in comparison to 205 in 2024, 193 in 2023, 202 in 2022, 200 in 2021, 167 in 2020, 210 in 2019 and 228 in 2018.

Delhi's second-longest streak of ‘very poor’ air days

Delhi witnessed the second-longest spell of ‘very poor’ or worse air days since 2019, with the AQI remaining above 300 for the 23rd consecutive day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi's average AQI was recorded at 369 at 4 pm, when the CPCB releases its daily national bulletin.

The second and current streak of poor air quality began on November 6, with three days of ‘severe’ air between November 11 and 13.