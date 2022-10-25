Delhi, Maharashtra report several fire-related incidents on Diwali, details here

Several firecrackers-related incidents were reported from Delhi and Maharashtra on Diwali on Monday even though the national capital had imposed a ban on bursting firecrackers. While Delhi's fire department received over 200 blaze-related calls, Maharashtra's Thane reported around 11 incidents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra

As many as 11 fire accidents were reported in Thane as the city celebrated Diwali on Monday, said Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials. The Thane fire brigade received a total of 16 calls - out of which 11 were about fire caused due to firecrackers, reported ANI, citing TMC officials. However, no casualties or injuries were reported in any of the incidents. Meanwhile, in the Palghar district's Vasai area, a fire broke out in a footwear godown on Monday. According to the Vasai fire department, no casualties were reported.

Also read: Midnight house fire suffocates retd IG to death in Lucknow, wife & son critical

In another incident, a fire broke out in a house in a building in Mumbai's Goregaon East. While no casualty has been reported, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, reported ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in a scrap godown in Sakinaka area of Mumbai. The blaze erupted around 7 am and spread to 20-25 tin sheds in the godown located on Khairani Road, reported PTI citing officials.

Delhi

The Delhi fire department on Monday received 201 calls related to fire incidents on the occasion of Diwali - 32 percent higher than last year - even though a blanket ban was imposed on bursting firecrackers this year.

Also read: 2 killed as huge fire breaks out in Andhra in cluster of cracker stalls

A fire broke out in a garment factory in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area where a fireman suffered minor injuries in the operation. Four people were rescued from the third floor of the factory, said officials.In another incident, a fire broke out in a restaurant in northwest Delhi's Prashant Vihar area. The officials said information about the fire was received at 8:50 pm, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, reported PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON