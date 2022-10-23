Home / Cities / Others / Midnight house fire suffocates retd IG to death in Lucknow, wife & son critical

Midnight house fire suffocates retd IG to death in Lucknow, wife & son critical

others
Published on Oct 23, 2022 07:20 PM IST

The incident took place in the C-Block of Indira Nagar colony under Ghazipur police station limits of Lucknow.

Police are trying to ascertain what led to fire. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: A 70-year-old retired inspector general (IG) of police died while his son and wife were left in critical condition after a fire broke out at their house post-Saturday midnight.

The incident took place in the C-Block of Indira Nagar colony under Ghazipur police station limits of Lucknow. At the time of filing this report, the wife and son of Dinesh Chandra Pandey, the deceased IG, were undergoing treatment.

According to Manoj Kumar Mishra, station house officer (SHO) of Ghazipur police station, the fire broke out on the first floor of Pandey’s house, trapping him and his family. Subsequently, a team of fire fighters reached the spot and pulled out IG Pandey along with his wife Aruna and son Shashank in an unconscious state. All three were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared that the IG died of suffocation caused due to dense smoke filled in his room. Meanwhile, his son and wife are said to be out of danger.

Police are trying to ascertain what led to fire, added SHO Mishra.

