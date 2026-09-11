Man chased, stabbed 17 times near Delhi school, one arrested: Police

A 22-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed 17 times following an altercation with two persons in east Delhi’s Mandawali area, police said on Friday.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and analysing technical surveillance. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place near a school in Mandawali on Thursday evening and a PCR call regarding the stabbing was received at 7:54 pm. Police reached the spot and took the injured man, identified as Vansh Dedha, to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Rajeev Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (east) said that during examination, 17 stab injuries were found on his body.

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Preliminary inquiry has found that an altercation took place following which one Keshav Kumar (22) along with his associate, allegedly chased Dedha and repeatedly stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon near the school, said the DCP. The accused persons then fled the spot.

A murder case was registered at Mandawali police station and Kumar was arrested during the investigation, police said, adding the second assailant has also been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

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{{^usCountry}} Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and analysing technical surveillance to establish the sequence of events. Further investigation is underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and analysing technical surveillance to establish the sequence of events. Further investigation is underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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