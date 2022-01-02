Delhi man hits 9 people in Nainital, crashes car into sidewall. He was drunk: Cop

HALDWANI: A Delhi man allegedly hit nine people in Nanital on Sunday before crashing his car into a sidewall. He was caught by angry locals and handed over to the police who arrested him.

The man behind the wheels was identified by the Mallital police as Amit Bahugana, 38, a resident of Delhi.

Dharamveer Solanki, inspector at Mallital police station, said a medical examination of the man later confirmed that he was drunk.

Solanki said the speeding car hit 9 people and 6 parked bikes in the Cheena Baba area of Mallital before eventually coming to a halt after hitting a sidewall.

The police officer said the injured were taken to the BD Pandey government hospital for treatment.

“The driver tried to escape from the spot but the local people caught him near Mallital Royal hotel and handed him over to police”, he said.

Solanki said an FIR was registered against Amit Bahuguna on charges of rash and negligent driving, causing hurt due to rash and negligent act, causing grievous hurt and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

“The vehicle has also been seized,” he added