Delhi Metro services to begin at 4am on Independence Day: DMRC

Delhi Metro services will begin at 4am on Independence Day (August 15) as people will go to the historic Red Fort for the day's ceremony, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Tuesday. DMRC will make regular announcements inside the trains to inform the passengers about these arrangements. (Representational Image)

On Thursday, trains will operate at a frequency of 15 minutes till 6am on all lines and revert to the daily timetable for the rest of the day, it added.

On a regular day, the Delhi Metro operates from 5am to 11:30pm; the timing may differ slightly according to different lines and stations.

At 7:30am on Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi will begin his speech – his 11th consecutive I-day address – from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, DMRC also stated that passengers holding government-issued invitation cards for the Independence Day ceremony, can undertake their journey by simply showing their invitation cards and a proof of identity. However, with this facility, exit and subsequent return journey will be permitted only from three stations.

“People who will be in possession of a bonafide invitation card issued by the Ministry of Defence, will be permitted entry – and travel – on production of valid government issued photo identity cards. This arrangement will be valid for exit only at Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk, which are closest to the venue. The same invitation cards will also be valid for performing return journey from these three stations only,” DMRC said.

“Inside the trains, regular announcements will be made to inform the passengers about these arrangements. The cost towards such a travel will be reimbursed to the DMRC by the Ministry of Defence,” it added.