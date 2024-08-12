Security tightened in run-up to Independence Day

New Delhi More than 10,000 security personnel will be deployed at Red Fort. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

Delhi Police has enhanced security arrangements across the Capital in the run-up to Independence Day over intelligence inputs of possible disruption by anti-national elements, officers said. An extra layer of security has been added by implementing advanced CCTV analytics and facial recognition system-enabled CCTV cameras around the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation on August 15, they said.

More than 10,000 security personnel and nearly 3,000 traffic personnel will be guarding the venue, its adjoining areas and the routes to be used by the VVIPs and guests, police said.

“We have put in place anti-drone and anti-aircraft systems to shoot down banned aerial objects. A multilayer security apparatus has been planned in and around the Red Fort while advanced CCTV cameras will help keep a vigil on every movement around the venue, its adjoining areas and the routes,” deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The city has already been put on high alert and declared a no-fly zone to thwart criminals, anti-social elements and terrorists inimical to India from jeopardising safety of the public, dignitaries and vital installations.

A senior police officer said advanced CCTV analytics will help security agencies reduce human error and ensure any suspicious movement in the area is promptly detected and addressed. Around 700 artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition system (FRS) enabled CCTV cameras have been procured for the purpose and a special control room has been set up on the Red Fort premises to monitor live feed.

“The system is programmed to identify various forms of suspicious behaviour. For example, if an unattended bag is detected near the Red Fort, the analytics will trigger an alert to the monitoring staff. The system can track and analyse the movements of individuals, identifying patterns, such as repeated presence in specific areas, or unusual behaviours,” the officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

Another police officer said the process of identifying all high-rise buildings and houses whose windows open towards the Red Fort, trees and rooftops has been completed. The deployment of security personnel at all Delhi borders has also been enhanced to check vehicles entering the city, the officer said.

“This time, we will also use a smartphone app to verify the identities of people attending the event at Red Fort. In addition, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations,” the second officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Officials said that the recent assassination bid on former US president Donald Trump has made the role of snipers extremely crucial this Independence Day.

Further, security has also been strengthened at the Delhi airport, railway and metro stations, interstate bus terminals, markets, shopping malls and other crowded public places, police said.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place at Delhi borders for Tuesday’s full-dress rehearsal and on Independence Day. No heavy transport vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from 10pm on August 14 to noon on August 15, traffic police said.