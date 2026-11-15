Delhi Metro services to start 2 hours early on Monday for Chhath Puja devotees

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start train services at 4.30 am on Monday, two hours earlier than its usual schedule, to facilitate the movement of devotees observing Usha Arghya during Chhath Puja.

Metro services will commence simultaneously from all terminal stations across the DMRC network. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times/Representative Image)

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The early services have been arranged for Monday, when devotees will offer Usha Arghya, the morning prayers to the rising Sun, as part of the four-day Chhath festival, DMRC said in a post on X.

Deep Dive What time will Delhi Metro services start on Monday for Chhath Puja? Delhi Metro services will start at 4:30 am on Monday, two hours earlier than usual, to help devotees reach their destinations for Usha Arghya. Why is Delhi Metro starting services early for Chhath Puja? The early start is intended to facilitate travel for devotees offering Usha Arghya, the morning prayers to the rising Sun. How frequently will Delhi Metro trains run during the early services? Trains will run every 15 minutes on all lines until regular revenue services begin. After that, they will follow the scheduled timetable for the day.

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{{^usCountry}} Metro services will commence simultaneously from all terminal stations across the DMRC network, allowing devotees to reach their destinations early in the morning, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Metro services will commence simultaneously from all terminal stations across the DMRC network, allowing devotees to reach their destinations early in the morning, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Trains will operate at a frequency of 15 minutes on all lines until the commencement of regular revenue services, after which they will follow the scheduled timetable for the day, it added.