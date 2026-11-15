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Delhi Metro services to start 2 hours early on Monday for Chhath Puja devotees

Early services will start simultaneously from all terminal stations, with trains running every 15 minutes until regular services begin.

Published on: Nov 15, 2026, 18:05:30 IST
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start train services at 4.30 am on Monday, two hours earlier than its usual schedule, to facilitate the movement of devotees observing Usha Arghya during Chhath Puja.

Metro services will commence simultaneously from all terminal stations across the DMRC network. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times/Representative Image)
Metro services will commence simultaneously from all terminal stations across the DMRC network. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times/Representative Image)

Also Read: Delhi traffic police announce restrictions, advisory for Chhath Puja, lists 7 alternative routes

The early services have been arranged for Monday, when devotees will offer Usha Arghya, the morning prayers to the rising Sun, as part of the four-day Chhath festival, DMRC said in a post on X.

Deep Dive

What time will Delhi Metro services start on Monday for Chhath Puja?

Delhi Metro services will start at 4:30 am on Monday, two hours earlier than usual, to help devotees reach their destinations for Usha Arghya.

Why is Delhi Metro starting services early for Chhath Puja?

The early start is intended to facilitate travel for devotees offering Usha Arghya, the morning prayers to the rising Sun.

How frequently will Delhi Metro trains run during the early services?

Trains will run every 15 minutes on all lines until regular revenue services begin. After that, they will follow the scheduled timetable for the day.
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Also Read: Delhi Traffic Police warns of restrictions on roads near Yamuna ghats for Chhath Puja

Also Read: 1,400 ghats set up, traffic curbs announced as Delhi-NCR readies for Chhath Puja

Trains will operate at a frequency of 15 minutes on all lines until the commencement of regular revenue services, after which they will follow the scheduled timetable for the day, it added.

 
delhi metrodmrcchhath puja
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