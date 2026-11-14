Delhi Traffic Police warns of restrictions on roads near Yamuna ghats for Chhath Puja

Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Saturday ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations on November 15 and 16, warning of possible traffic restrictions on several roads leading to Yamuna ghats across the city. According to the advisory, traffic on roads leading to and adjoining these ghats will be regulated on a need basis (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

A large number of devotees are expected to visit various ghats to offer prayers, including Ram Ghat, Soor Ghat and Bajrangi Ghat in the Wazirabad area, Vasudev Ghat near ISBT and Hathi Ghat in the IP Estate area.

According to the advisory, traffic on roads leading to and adjoining these ghats will be regulated on a need basis, depending on the movement of devotees and prevailing traffic conditions. The measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of devotees, facilitating smooth vehicular movement and minimising inconvenience to commuters, said the police.

The traffic impact is likely to be felt from 2 pm on November 15 to 8 am on November 16.

The roads and stretches likely to be affected include Bundh Road, Wazirabad Road, Vikas Marg, roads in the IP Estate area and approach roads leading to the Yamuna ghats.

Ghaziabad traffic diversions on Nov 15-16 for Chhath Puja; heavy vehicles barred Ghaziabad traffic police announced traffic diversions for November 15 and 16 in the wake of Chhath Puja, and have restricted heavy traffic vehicles from entering the city limits, the officials said Saturday.

“The diversions have been put in place from 12noon on November 15 and shall remain in place on November 16 till the festivities end. Traffic police personnel will remain deployed for duties, and entry of heavy vehicles has been restricted under the plan,” said Trigun Bisen, DCP (traffic), told HT.

According to officials, the annual Chhath Puja will be celebrated at around 79 locations in Ghaziabad, with four major sites: the Hindon river Chhath ghat near Grand Trunk (GT) Road, near Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram, adjacent to UP Gate, near the Upper Ganga Canal in Muradnagar, and at Tronica City, near the Yamuna river.