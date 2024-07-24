Delhi minister Atishi orders inquiry into the death of civil service aspirant in Patel Nagar

A day after a civil service aspirant died from electrocution in Patel Nagar, Delhi minister Atishi wrote to chief secretary Naresh Kumar directing him to initiate an inquiry into the matter. Delhi minister Atishi (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

“A young precious life has been lost due to the negligence and apathy of government officials. The cause of death needs to be ascertained and responsibility needs to be fixed in order to give a clear message that such instances will not be tolerated,” writes Atishi in her letter.

She also directed the senior officer to suggest action that should be taken against those who are responsible for this “tragic loss” and submit the report by July 26.

“No amount can compensate for the loss of life, but we hope to provide some relief to the grieving family members. A proposal for ex-gratia relief as per guidelines should also be put up by tomorrow,” the letter reads.



On Monday, a 26-year-old man was electrocuted to death upon coming into contact with an iron gate during heavy rain in Patel Nagar, central Delhi.



Police said the man may have slipped on the waterlogged street and grabbed the gate for support, getting electrocuted due to an exposed motor wire.

The deceased was identified as Nilesh Rai, an aspirant for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), who died just 50 metres from his paying guest accommodation. The incident took place around 2.40 pm on Monday and an FIR was lodged, police said.

Rai is survived by his two sisters and parents, who live in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. His father Narender Rai is an advocate and his mother Neelam Rai is a primary school teacher. Rai completed his engineering from Bengaluru but later decided to become an IAS officer.

His landlord, Atul Dua, said his wife called him at 2 pm, telling him that a man was stuck to the gate. Dua used a scooter and plastic pipes to rescue Rai.