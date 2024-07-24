Deve Gowda’s remarks on Karnataka landslide trigger row in Rajya Sabha

Janata Dal (Secular) lawmaker HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of not providing assistance and ignoring the death of nine people due to a natural calamity in the state, which sparked a row in Rajya Sabha. Janata Dal (Secular) MP HD Deve Gowda speaks in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (SansadTV)

The former prime minister blamed the state government for apathy and pointed out that state authorities acted only after Union minister for steel HD Kumaraswamy, Gowda’s son, visited the site of the disaster, where a landslide happened.

Opposition members, including from the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, raised objections to Gowda’s remarks, stating that Gowda had made a political speech, which he could not do because he was making a special mention.

“When the incident happened, no state ministers visited the site for six days even though nine people were killed. An entire hill had slipped. I don’t want to talk on issues of politics. But disaster response force, fire brigade and military etc were sent only after the Union minister of steel had visited the place,” Gowda said.

Raising objections, Tiruchi Siva of the DMK said, while making a special mention, only written words were permitted, while members have to “adhere to the script” and cannot make a random speech. Joining him, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari cited Rule 180 and said that only 250 words were permitted.

Opposition members also said Gowda did not read from a script. The Congress’s Randeep Surjewala said: “One cannot use special mention to deliver a political speech. These remarks are condemnable.”

Saket Gokhale of the TMC, citing Rule 180 and its provisions said during special mentions, there cannot be allegations, defamatory language, inferences and imputations. “That is my point of order and I request the chair to expunge the remarks made by Gowda.”

Rajya Sabha chairman indicated he did not agree with the Opposition’s objections. “Prima facie, I find no transgression. I will give my ruling the day after tomorrow.”

A massive landslide occurred in Shirur village in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district on July 16. While eight bodies have been recovered so far, three people, including a lorry driver from Kerala, are reported to be missing. The search operation is still underway at the site.