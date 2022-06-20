Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital

Former health minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to the Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday after he complained of palpitations, breathing trouble and muscle aches, the hospital administration confirmed.

Doctors from the hospital said that Jain, who is currently in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of alleged money laundering, was first taken to GB Pant Hospital after he complained of breathing difficulties, palpitations and muscular aches. He was then referred to Lok Nayak Hospital.

“His condition is stable. But we are keeping him under observation for some time,” said a doctor of Lok Nayak Hospital.

Fifty seven-year-old Jain, who was holding important portfolios including health, Public Works Department (PWD) and water for the Aam Aadmi Party’s, was arrested by the ED on May 30. He was charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. A Delhi court on Saturday had denied him bail saying that “the accused enjoys an influential position and it cannot be ruled out that he could influence the witnesses.”

This is the second time that Jain has had to be admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated. Earlier this month, Jain was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Jain has in the past said that he requires regular medical care because of his sleep apnea condition.