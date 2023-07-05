Cars trapped, traffic snarls after road collapses in Delhi, Mumbai

In two separate incidents, a large chunk of road caved in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday. While several parked vehicles got trapped in the financial capital's Chunabhatti area, the incident in Delhi's Janakpuri caused traffic congestion. Authorities said nobody was injured in both the incidents.

Delhi Janakpuri incident:

Police demarcated the area where a large portion of the road has caved in due to heavy rainfall, at Janakpuri. (ANI)

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night. The police reached the spot and cordoned off the area along Possangipur road to prevent any untoward incident, and concerned departments have been apprised of the incident.

All heavy vehicles have been diverted via other routes. Meanwhile, PWD officials could not confirm why or how the cave-in occurred. The area saw a brief rain spell on Tuesday, though no waterlogging was reported on this stretch in the past few days.

Visuals of the cave-in are doing the rounds on social media. The national capital recorded 0.2 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The traffic police have also received information about the congestion from Pankha Road in Janakpuri and on the road coming from Mangolpuri towards Janakpuri, HT reported.

Mumbai incident:

A huge portion of a road caved in Mumbai’s Chunabhatti area, trapping several vehicles parked there, officials said. There was no report of any casualty, a fire brigade official said.

As per primary information reported by News 18, the road caved-in at around 9 am near a college in Chunabhatti. Fire bridge, civic staff and police rushed to the spot and cordoned-off the area, the official added.

