Delhi: Road caves in, triggers traffic congestion in Janakpuri

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2023 01:29 PM IST

The area saw a brief rain spell on Tuesday, though no waterlogging was reported on this stretch in the past few days

A large portion of an arterial road sunk in South West Delhi’s Janakpuri area in the early hours of the day. Police officials reached the spot and barricaded the area along Possangipur road. Authorities said that nobody was injured as there was no vehicle plying over the stretch at the time.

Visuals of the caved-in road in Janakpuri on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
All heavy vehicles have been diverted via other routes. Meanwhile, PWD officials could not confirm why or how the cave-in occurred.

According to the police, the area was cordoned off in time to prevent any untoward incident, and concerned departments have been apprised of the incident.

The traffic police have also received information about the congestion from Pankha Road in Janakpuri and on the road coming from Mangolpuri towards Janakpuri.

