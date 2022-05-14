Delhi Mundka fire tragedy: PM says 'extremely saddened', 'Pained,' tweets CM

At least 27 people have lost their lives in the national capital after a massive fire ripped through a three-storey building in West Delhi’s Mundka area. While over 50 people have been evacuated in a rescue operation, several people have been critically injured. As the rescue operation continues, the death toll in the tragedy is likely to go up. According to a preliminary inquiry, the fire broke out on the first floor of the building that housed the office of a firm that manufactures CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers. Reportedly, the owners of the firm have been detained while a hunt has been launched for the owner of the building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night expressed his condolences to the families of those who were killed in the massive fire. “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi has also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for family members of those who have been killed. Along with this, ₹50,000 will be given to those who are injured in the fire, as per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

President Ram Nath Kovind said that he is “distressed” by the tragic fire incident in the national capital. “Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote on Twitter.

Union home minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and called the incident “very sad”. Informing that he is in “constant touch with the concerned officials”, the home minister said that the “priority is to evacuate people and provide immediate treatment.”

“The incident of fire in Delhi's Mundka is very sad. I am in constant touch with the concerned officials, the administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. NDRF is also reaching there soon. Our priority is to evacuate people and provide immediate treatment to the injured,” Shah wrote on Twitter in Hindi on Friday night.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was “shocked and pained” to know about the fire incident in the national capital. The chief minister informed that he is “in touch with officers” regarding the incident.