Delhi Next Hackathon ideas to be piloted by government, says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday lauded the creativity, innovation and problem-solving abilities of young participants at Delhi Next – Code, Create & Change, describing the initiative as a major step towards integrating youth-led ideas into governance and urban development.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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Addressing the gathering at the civic-tech innovation programme, Gupta said the initiative had emerged as one of the country’s largest platforms focused on solving urban challenges through technology and innovation. According to officials, the programme reached over one crore young people from across India, drawing participation from students, innovators, coders and entrepreneurs who proposed solutions to pressing civic issues faced by Delhi and other urban centres.

Out of the large number of applicants, the top 60 teams were shortlisted to present practical and scalable solutions for challenges such as traffic congestion, waterlogging, air pollution, digital governance, waste management and citizen services. The participants showcased technology-driven models and applications designed to improve public service delivery and enhance the everyday experience of residents.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister said that several of these innovations would now move towards pilot implementation in collaboration with concerned Delhi government departments. Officials associated with the programme said the selected teams would receive expert mentorship, institutional support and a structured implementation roadmap to test their ideas on the ground and evaluate their long-term scalability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister said that several of these innovations would now move towards pilot implementation in collaboration with concerned Delhi government departments. Officials associated with the programme said the selected teams would receive expert mentorship, institutional support and a structured implementation roadmap to test their ideas on the ground and evaluate their long-term scalability. {{/usCountry}}

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“Delhi Next is not merely a hackathon. It is a strong platform that directly connects the ideas and aspirations of young people with governance,” Gupta said during her address. She added that the enthusiasm displayed by participants reflected the growing interest among youth in contributing to nation-building through technology and innovation.

Government officials noted that civic-tech collaborations are increasingly being seen as an effective approach to improving governance outcomes and ensuring faster, data-driven responses to urban problems. The initiative is expected to encourage greater engagement between policymakers, innovators and citizens in developing sustainable solutions for the capital.

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Gupta also thanked all participants for their contribution and urged young innovators to continue working towards the vision of a “Viksit Delhi”. She said collaborative efforts between government institutions and the country’s youth could accelerate the transformation of Delhi into a cleaner, smarter and more efficient city.