Delhi, Noida face light rain, gusty winds; IMD issues orange alert

Rain and gusty winds hit Delhi and other parts of the national capital region on Thursday, as a western disturbance caused a series of thunderstorms in the north-western India over the last month. Light rain was witnessed in parts of Delhi and the national capital region.(Hindustan Times)

The IMD had issued an orange alert for the entirety of Delhi due to overcast skies and high speed winds earlier in the day. The forecast had predicted moderate rain from 5-15mm/hr. Due to high wind speeds, the Delhi-NCR is also expected to experience a dust storm.

This year, Delhi has recorded its wettest May ever. As of Sunday, the rainfall in the city in May had touched 186.4 mm, crossing the previous record of 165 mm set in 2008.

Air India issues advisory

Air India has issued an advisory for flights from IGI airport due to the inclement weather conditions.

In a post on X, the airline said, “Rain and gusty winds may impact flights to/from Delhi this evening. Please check your flight status: http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html and allow extra time for your travel.”

The IMD has also advised people to stay indoors during the stormy weather and urged people to remain cautious. As per the weather department's predictions rain is likely to occur in the national capital till Friday.

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava told news agency ANI earlier in the day, “There is a possibility of thunderstorm and gusty winds in the Northwest region of the country - Punjab and Haryana precisely. J&K may also experience the same. There is an orange alert in Uttar Pradesh, including a hailstorm. Particularly in Delhi, thunderstorm activity, gusty winds and light rainfall are expected today and light to moderate rainfall is expected tomorrow.”