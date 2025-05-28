Mumbai recorded highest 24-hour rainfall in May since 2021, Colaba breaks 117-year-old record

MUMBAI: A day after the India Meteorological Department declared the onset of the monsoon, the city received the highest one-day rainfall in May since 2021, when the extremely severe cyclonic storm, Cyclone Tauktae, which was said to be the worst cyclone in the last four decades, brushed passed the city. Mumbai, India - May 27, 2025: A barge from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link has washed ashore at Chowpatty near Hinduja hospital come yesterday in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Tuesday, the city baseline weather station in Santacruz recorded 144 mm of rain while Colaba recorded 161.9 mm. Both weather stations recorded the highest rainfall in 24 hours since 2021 and the second highest in the last decade. In 2021, Santacruz had received 230.3 mm of rain while Colaba received 207.6 mm in a single day.

As of Tuesday morning, South Mumbai has received 456.5 mm since May 1 while Santacruz has logged 342 mm. Colaba recorded the highest ever rainfall in May, surpassing its previous record of 279.4 mm in 1918. The maximum rain recorded in May in Santacruz stands at 387.8, logged in the May of 2000.

The rainfall also led to a significant drop in temperature. On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, which were 6.2 degrees and 5.6 degrees below normal respectively. Monday, which recorded 28.7 degrees Celsius at Santacruz, was the coolest day in May in the last decade.