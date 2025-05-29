Siddaramaiah orders ministers, officials to visit rain-hit areas to take stock of situation

In a meeting with senior officials on Wednesday, chief minister Siddaramaiah directed district in-charge ministers and senior bureaucrats to immediately visit rain-affected areas and take stock of the situation on the ground as several parts of Karnataka reeled under heavy rainfall with reports of flooding and damage to property from across the state. Five people have died since May 22 in rain-related incidents. (PTI)

The directive comes amid concerns that continued downpours may lead to worse conditions in low-lying and landslide-prone areas. Five people have died in the state since May 22 in rain-related incidents.

“Ministers and district in-charge secretaries must immediately visit the flood-affected regions and conduct a comprehensive review of the situation,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Deputy Commissioners and district secretaries must maintain strict vigilance and handle relief operations on a war footing,” read an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

To ensure effective coordination of relief and rehabilitation efforts, the CM asked the chief secretary to convene a high-level review meeting on May 30 and 31. The meeting will include deputy commissioners (DCs), zilla panchayat chief executive officers (CEOs), and district in-charge secretaries.

The agenda of the meeting will focus on assessing ground reports, ensuring quick compensation disbursal, and evaluating further precautionary measures in vulnerable areas.

Over the past few days, several districts across Karnataka, including coastal and Malnad regions, have witnessed intense rainfall causing waterlogging, damage to houses, blocked roads, and minor landslides in certain areas. While no major casualties have been reported so far, the administration has been asked to remain on high alert.

As part of its preparedness strategy, the government has identified 170 taluks across the state as being vulnerable to flooding or landslides. “As a precautionary step, 2,296 care and shelter centers have been identified statewide,” the CMO noted. These centers are expected to serve as temporary shelters in case of large-scale evacuations.

In Bengaluru, which has experienced sporadic but intense spells of rain, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has mapped 201 flood-prone locations across its jurisdiction. Civic agencies have been instructed to remain prepared to act quickly if water levels rise in these areas.

Damage to private property has also been reported. According to official data as of May 26, a total of 45 houses have been fully destroyed, while 1,385 houses have sustained partial damage due to rainfall-related incidents. The government claims that financial assistance has been promptly provided. “99% of the eligible compensation for damaged houses has already been disbursed,” officials said.