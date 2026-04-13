Delhi on high alert as Noida workers’ protest turns violent

Delhi Police has been put on high alert after a protest by factory workers in neighbouring Noida turned violent, prompting authorities to tighten security along key entry points into the national capital, officials said on Monday.

Noida protest turns violent, Delhi police tighten border security(Representational Image/HT photo)

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They said a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration.

The protest, however, escalated into violence and incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting were reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas of Noida.

According to police sources, several teams have been deployed at all motorable roads connecting Noida to different parts of Delhi, particularly at major border points with Uttar Pradesh, to prevent any spillover of unrest.

Senior officers said that strict vigil is being maintained and thorough checking of vehicles is being carried out to ensure that no anti-social elements enter the city under the guise of the protest.

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{{^usCountry}} "Delhi Police is fully alert and vigilant. Adequate force has been deployed at all strategic locations. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Delhi Police is fully alert and vigilant. Adequate force has been deployed at all strategic locations. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Barricading has been intensified at key border points, and additional personnel, including rapid response teams, paramilitary forces, have been stationed to respond swiftly to any untoward incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Barricading has been intensified at key border points, and additional personnel, including rapid response teams, paramilitary forces, have been stationed to respond swiftly to any untoward incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police officers said they were monitoring the situation and were in touch with their UP counterparts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officers said they were monitoring the situation and were in touch with their UP counterparts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several thousand commuters stuck in massive jams on different roads entering the capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several thousand commuters stuck in massive jams on different roads entering the capital. {{/usCountry}}

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