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Delhi on high alert as Noida workers’ protest turns violent

According to police sources, several teams have been deployed at all motorable roads connecting Noida to different parts of Delhi.

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 11:23 am IST
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Delhi Police has been put on high alert after a protest by factory workers in neighbouring Noida turned violent, prompting authorities to tighten security along key entry points into the national capital, officials said on Monday.

Noida protest turns violent, Delhi police tighten border security(Representational Image/HT photo)

They said a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration.

The protest, however, escalated into violence and incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting were reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas of Noida.

According to police sources, several teams have been deployed at all motorable roads connecting Noida to different parts of Delhi, particularly at major border points with Uttar Pradesh, to prevent any spillover of unrest.

Senior officers said that strict vigil is being maintained and thorough checking of vehicles is being carried out to ensure that no anti-social elements enter the city under the guise of the protest.

 
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