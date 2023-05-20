Delhi ordinance act of bad, poor, graceless loser: Advocate Abhishek Singhvi

The ordinance that the government issued to overturn the Supreme Court verdict in which it lost power over the National Capital Territory to the Delhi government is an act of a 'bad, poor and graceless loser', advocate and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said. "Greater doubt whether Parliament as a whole will at all approve it," Singhvi who represented the Delhi government in the years-long legal tussle commented. Read | Ordinance adds late twist to day of drama in Delhi

The Centre on Friday brought an ordinance strengthening LG's power in Delhi bypassing the Supreme Court verdict.

How can the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court be nullified by ordinance, Singhvi asked. "Basis of Constitution Bench was federalism; critical, unique, NCT status under 239AA not being a mere UT; autonomy of elected govt; CS to be accountable to elected govt...none can be changed by Ordinance," the senior advocate asked.

What is the Delhi ordinance?

On Friday, the Union government issued an ordinance which says the Centre will have the power over the "services" in the National Capital Region. A week before, the Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi government has control over NCT services and the bureaucrats working under the Delhi government.

In the ordinance, the Lieutenant Governor has been given the final authority and the sole discretion in deciding the matters relating to the transfer and posting of bureaucrats. A new service commission for Delhi, National Capital Civil Service Authority, has been made by the ordinance, for the first time ever.

Row after Supreme Court verdict over Ashish More

After the Supreme Court verdict, the Delhi government and the LG were again at loggerheads over the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More. His transfer file was not being cleared by the LG. More, on the other hand, complained to the CS against Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj that he had a personal vengeance against him.

Kejriwal on Friday raised suspicion that the Centre was in the process of bringing an ordinance to nullify the Supreme Court's order, hours before the ordinance was issued.

Ordinance contempt of court: AAP

Delhi minister Atishi said the ordinance is a clear case of contempt of court. "The Modi government has gone against the unanimous decision of the Supreme Court's constitution bench. The SC had directed that the elected government be given powers to take decisions independently, according to its will, according to the principles of democracy. But the Centre's ordinance is a reflection of the Modi government being a graceless loser. The Centre's sole motive to bring this ordinance is to snatch powers from the Kejriwal government," Atishi said.

