Delhi plans to introduce 7-seater electric vans for congested areas to improve connectivity

The Delhi government is exploring a plan to introduce seven-seater electric vans, on the lines of the Gramin Sewa network, to improve last-mile connectivity options in areas where conventional buses cannot operate, officials of the transport department said on Thursday.

The service is aimed at bridging connectivity gap between residential neighbourhoods, Metro stations and major bus corridors, particularly in unauthorised colonies, village clusters and densely populated localities with narrow roads. (Representational Photo/ Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the details shared, the plan is at a preliminary stage and the government plans to invite interested operators and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to suggest the make and model of vehicles suited to the purpose.

Also Read| Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches EV subsidy portal, inaugurates Mango Festival at Dilli Haat

“We are exploring an EV-based shared mobility model similar to Gramin Sewa for last-mile connectivity. The idea is to introduce small electric vehicles that can comfortably operate in narrow lanes while providing affordable shared transport.

The vehicle specifications are yet to be finalised and stakeholders will be able to suggest suitable models,” an official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The vehicles may be operated by the government or government-certified private operators, the official said. The proposed vehicles would operate on fares lower than the existing shared public transport service and would function as a feeder service with multiple pick and drop points, rather than point-to-point taxis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The vehicles may be operated by the government or government-certified private operators, the official said. The proposed vehicles would operate on fares lower than the existing shared public transport service and would function as a feeder service with multiple pick and drop points, rather than point-to-point taxis. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The service is aimed at bridging connectivity gap between residential neighbourhoods, Metro stations and major bus corridors, particularly in unauthorised colonies, village clusters and densely populated localities with narrow roads.

Amit Bhatt, India head of the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), said, “The electrification of paratransit is an important step because these services play a vital role in urban mobility, providing first-, last-, and even main-mile connectivity in areas where conventional buses cannot operate efficiently.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Introducing electric seven-seater vans can expand access to affordable transport while reducing local pollution.”

Officials said that the initiative is also expected to check the rapid mushrooming of e-rickshaws across Delhi, by introducing a structured permit-based feeder service to regulate and cap the number of e-rickshaws.

However, this would require amendments to the existing commercial vehicle permit norms before the scheme can be rolled out.

The proposal builds on the government’s broader efforts to strengthen last-mile connectivity. Delhi has been expanding its fleet of electric feeder buses under the DEVi (Delhi EV Interconnector) programme and has also proposed induction of smaller seven-metre electric buses for congested stretches.

It also aligns with the government’s recently notified EV Policy 2026, which seeks to accelerate the transition to electric mobility across public and commercial transport.