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Delhi police arrest Bhubaneswar man over suspected terror links

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests 22-year-old man from Bhubaneswar over suspected terror links, alleged online radical content and foreign funding probe.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 10:50 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 22-year-old man from Bhubaneswar over suspected links with terrorist organisations and allegedly posting anti-national slogans on social media platforms, police said on Saturday.

Bhubaneswar man arrested by Delhi Police over suspected links with extremist networks

Sheikh Imran was arrested from a rented accommodation in the Ganga Nagar locality of Unit VI in Bhubaneswar, police officers said.

According to police, the case originated in Delhi, where police were examining the online activity of several individuals suspected of disseminating radical content through platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Signal. Interrogation of suspects in Delhi and forensic analysis of their digital communications led police to Odisha.

Police said Imran was unemployed and had allegedly become an active member of a closed online network that circulated content aimed at religious radicalisation.

“Imran allegedly remained in contact with Pakistan-based organisations during his stay in Delhi over the past two to three years. Digital records and financial transactions are being analysed to determine the extent of suspected links,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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