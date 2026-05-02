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Delhi Police bust auto theft racket spanning 5 states; 10 held, 31 vehicles recovered

Delhi Police bust auto theft racket spanning 5 states; 10 held, 31 vehicles recovered

Updated on: May 02, 2026 02:58 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Police has busted an organised inter-state auto-lifting syndicate involved in stealing high-end vehicles, tampering with chassis numbers and fraudulently re-registering them using forged documents, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi Police bust auto theft racket spanning 5 states; 10 held, 31 vehicles recovered

Ten key members of the racket have been arrested, and 31 stolen luxury vehicles with tampered chassis numbers have been recovered from different states, they said.

The case stems from an e-FIR registered on August 5, 2025, at Maurya Enclave police station after a Pitampura resident reported theft of her SUV. The case was later transferred to the the Crime Branch, which uncovered a larger network operating across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

During investigation, police found that the syndicate not only stole vehicles but also procured loan-defaulted cars, and gave them new identities by tampering with chassis and engine numbers. The gang allegedly used forged sale certificates , fake registration papers, and fabricated bank NOCs to re-register the vehicles, officials said.

Police said the gang operated in a decentralised manner, carrying out theft, re-registration, and sale in different states to evade detection.

Some members also used these vehicles for other criminal activities, including narcotics trafficking, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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