Delhi Police busts cyber-fraud network using shell firms; 2 held

New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted a cyber-fraud syndicate operating through a web of shell companies and mule bank accounts, and arrested two key accused involved in siphoning off proceeds of online frauds running into nearly ₹180 crore, an official said on Friday.

The racket was uncovered by police in New Delhi district under operation "Cy-Hawk", a special drive launched to disrupt organised cybercrime networks.

Police said the syndicate had floated at least 20 shell companies to receive and layer money cheated from victims across the country through various cyber-fraud activities.

"The case came to light after several cybercrime hotspots were flagged in New Delhi district during a scrutiny of complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal . Investigators found that an account with a private bank was repeatedly receiving fraud-linked funds," a senior police officer said.

The account was registered in the name of a director of a private limited company, located at Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place. A preliminary inquiry suggested that it was being used as a mule account to receive and transmit cheated money, the officer said.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered on November 19 last year and investigation taken up to trace the accused.

During the probe, police found that the account was registered in the name of Rajesh Khanna, who was made a director of the company. Khanna joined the investigation and disclosed that he had opened the company and its bank account on the directions of two associates Sushil Chawla and Rajesh Kumar Sharma who controlled fund transfers.

Khanna further revealed that the duo had facilitated the creation of 20 other companies to siphon off cyber-fraud proceeds. A police scrutiny of these firms and their bank accounts revealed a complex layering mechanism used to move cheated money through multiple channels.

"A total of 176 cyber-fraud complaints, involving transactions amounting to approximately ₹180 crore, were found linked to accounts operated by these shell companies. The funds were traced to victims spread across multiple states, indicating the nationwide scale of the syndicate," the officer said.

He further said that during the course of the investigation, police learnt that Khanna had died at a hotel in Noida. Meanwhile, Chawla and Sharma initially joined the investigation but failed to cooperate and avoided answering questions.

"They also evaded notices issued to them and withheld information regarding the modus operandi. Suspicious chats recovered from their mobile phones pointed to their active control over the shell company accounts," the officer added.

Based on digital evidence and financial trails, police concluded that Khanna was being used as a front or pawn on the directions of the two accused. During preliminary questioning, the arrested accused disclosed that they were working for a man named Pawan Ruia, who has been linked to similar cyber-fraud cases in West Bengal.

Sushil Chawla , a resident of Greater Noida, and Rajesh Kumar , a resident of Gurugram, were arrested in the case. Police have seized two mobile phones and a laptop from their possession.

The accused have been taken into police custody for further investigation.

