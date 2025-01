Delhi Police facilitating BJP's campaign, party workers threaten AAP volunteers: Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accussed the Delhi Police of facilitating BJP's poll campaign in the national capital. New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Chief Minister and party leader Atishi leaves from the Election Commission office, in New Delhi,(PTI)

In a joint press conference, Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi leveled several allegations against the BJP as well as the Delhi Police.

"All the Delhi Police is with the BJP. No one is there for the security and safety of the people. One of the SHOs told me they get direct instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs to disrupt our rallies," Kejriwal told a press conference.

The people of Delhi will have to stand together and give the BJP a strong reply, Kejriwal said. "I am afraid voters might be stopped from casting their votes this time."

Kejriwal claimed the BJP faces a "historic defeat" in Delhi and that is why its workers are resorting to hooliganism with the support of police.

"Police are facilitating the BJP's campaign and supporting their workers who are disrupting AAP's poll efforts," he said.

Atishi and and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj echoed similar concerns, with the chief minister accusing BJP workers of threatening AAP volunteers in Kalkaji, where she is seeking a reelection from.

"Ramesh Bidhuri (Atishi's BJP rival on the Kalkaji seat) is threatening our workers to join the BJP. We will file a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI)," she said.

She further alleged BJP workers are attempting to obstruct the AAP's door-to-door campaigns the constituency.

The Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with the results to be announced on February 8. The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term after securing a sweeping victory in 2020, winning 62 of 70 seats.