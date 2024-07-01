 Delhi Police lodges first case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
Delhi Police lodges first case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2024 01:07 PM IST

The first case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged against a street vendor for alleged “obstruction” in a public way at Kamala Market at 1.30am

The Delhi Police lodged its first case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after it came into effect on Monday against a street vendor for alleged “obstruction” in a public way at Kamala Market at 1.30am.

The Delhi Police have trained 35,000 personnel to register FIRs and conduct investigations under the new laws. (X)
The Delhi Police have trained 35,000 personnel to register FIRs and conduct investigations under the new laws. (X)

A sub-inspector on patrolling duty filed the case under Section 285 of the BNS, which relates to danger, obstruction, or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation. The section provides for a fine of up to 5,000.

Police said Pankaj Kumar, 20, the street vendor, allegedly obstructed the public way by selling cigarettes and other items at a footover bridge near the New Delhi Railway Station. The complainant sub-inspector alleged Kumar ignored his direction to vacate the place. He used the e-Pramaan app to record the seizures made, the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case said.

E-Pramaan app has been launched to record digital evidence, which is now mandatory for charge sheets. The Delhi Police have trained 35,000 personnel, mostly investigating officers, to register FIRs and conduct investigations under the new laws. They were among the first in the country to start training its personnel on the new criminal laws.

News / India News / Delhi Police lodges first case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
