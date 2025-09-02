Delhi police nab 9 in the Kalkaji temple sevadar murder case

New Delhi : The Delhi Police on Monday said they have arrested a total of nine men in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old sewadar (volunteer) at the Kalkaji temple last week. Police said that on Friday night, a group of devotees was angered by having to wait in line for prasad and chunni. Senior police officers said a few more accused are still at large and teams have been sent to catch them. (Representational)

The deceased, Yogendra Singh, had been serving at the temple for the past 15 years. Singh was walking near the resting room on the temple premises when the accused ganged up on him, dragged him and beat him with sticks, rods and blows. He succumbed to the injuries.

On Saturday, police said they arrested five accused in connection with the case. On Monday, they said they caught four more accused persons. This includes two men who are involved in harbouring others and involved in criminal conspiracy.

Senior police officers said a few more accused are still at large, and teams have been sent to catch them. The accused are all friends or related to one another, police said.