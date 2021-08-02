Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi Police files chargesheet in Sagar Dhankhar murder case, names Sushil Kumar main accused
Sagar Dhankhar was found murdered inside Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium on May 5 and Olympian Sushil Kumar was arrested along with an associate on May 23.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Sushil Kumar is accused of murdering junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhar at Chhatrasal stadium in Delhi on May 5.(File photo)

Delhi Police filed a 170-page chargesheet on Monday in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankhar and named Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar as the main accused, news agency ANI tweeted.

Former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhar was assaulted and then murdered inside Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium on May 5. Subsequently, the special cell of Delhi Police arrested 12 people, including two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and his aide Ajay Kumar Sehrawat, in connection with Dhankhar's murder.

Sushil Kumar is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. Police are charging Kumar under various sections of the IPC related to murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy, Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

The Olympic wrestler and a few of his accomplices allegedly assaulted Dhankhar and two others over a property dispute inside the Chhatrasal stadium on May 4, leading to the death of the junior wrestler. The other two survived with injuries.

Police said the ace wrestler allegedly kidnapped Dhankhar from his Model Town apartment in Delhi and brought him to Chhatrasal stadium where he assaulted them. Police also claimed to be in possession of a video recording that shows Sushil Kumar beating up the junior wrestler.

