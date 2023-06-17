Photos, videos: Delhi Police's proof against WFI's Brij Bhushan in charge sheet in sexual harassment case

The about 1500-page charge sheet filed against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and stalking is supported by photographic evidence of at least four of the six women complaints (wrestlers), and video proof in at least three instances of alleged sexual harassment, The Indian Express reported.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in New Delhi. (PTI)

News agency PTI earlier, citing sources, reported that out of the more than 200 statements of the witnesses recorded as part of the investigation, only statements of those relevant and supporting the allegations made by the victims have been mentioned in the charge sheet. Only statements of 100 witnesses were found to be relevant to the case but among those, only statements of very few witnesses corroborated with that of the allegations made by the victims.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police filed the charge sheet. The court will hear it on June 22.

The Indian Express reported that the charge sheet comprises the collective testimonies of six wrestlers, statements provided by 70-80 witnesses, and various forms of technical evidence, including photographs, videos, and call detail records. The police have reportedly referenced photo and video evidence to support and validate the complaints.

A senior police officer told the daily that they have mentioned each complaint separately in the charge sheet since the six wrestlers stated multiple incidents in their complaints. For each complaint, the police have cited corroborating witnesses, photographs or videos. Out of the six complaints, they have attached photographic evidence in four.

The evidence included photos from medal ceremonies, group photos and other events. The police officer added that many of the alleged incidents cited in the complaints are from the WFI office, tournaments, camps and events.

"All the six female complainants in the case recorded their statements in detail and we have collected supporting evidence which are in the form of call details record (available from last year), photos and videos are part of the charge sheet," a police source told PTI.

Statements of eyewitnesses, co-participants, referees

Statements of the eyewitnesses, co-participants, tournament referees and staff are part of the charge sheet, PTI reported, adding a supplementary charge sheet will be filed as and when more witnesses and evidence related to the case are received.

The police, meanwhile, reportedly also filed a cancellation report in the POCSO Act case against Brij Bhushan since the minor complainant retracted her statement before a magistrate.

Cancellation of FIR registered against wrestlers

The Delhi Police will be approaching court for the cancellation of an FIR registered against the wrestlers in connection with the ruckus at Jantar Mantar on May 28.

Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat along with other wrestlers had been on a protest in the national capital since the beginning of this year in order to press for the arrest of the Brij Bhushan over allegations of sexual harassment.

This was one of the assurances given by sports minister Anurag Thakur during his meeting with wrestlers on June 7.

As part of the probe, the Delhi Police has also written to wrestling federations of five nations seeking details in connection with the alleged incidents of sexual harassment by Singh, but their reply is awaited. Once these are received, the details will also be included in the charge sheet, the sources said.

The notices were sent seeking photos and video of the tournaments and the CCTV footage of the places where the wrestlers stayed during their matches.

(With inputs from PTI)

