Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi police quiz radia in 300 crore fraud case
india news

Delhi police quiz radia in 300 crore fraud case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said they had questioned corporate lobbyist Niira Radia in connection with a case of alleged floating of a dummy company to siphon off ₹300 crore from a Yes Bank loan
Former-corporate-lobbyist-Niira-Radia-a-key-prosecution-witness-in-the-2G-spectrum-allocation-scam-leaves-after-appearing-at-the-Patiala-House-court-in-New-Delhi-HT-Photo-Sunil-Saxena
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said they had questioned corporate lobbyist Niira Radia in connection with a case of alleged floating of a dummy company to siphon off 300 crore from a Yes Bank loan.

Radia was questioned earlier last week for nearly four hours during which the investigating team asked her many questions related to the case of cheating and fraud in which two directors of Nayati Health Care and Research NCR Pvt Ltd, which she allegedly floated, were arrested along with another person around a fortnight back, senior police officers privy to the development said.

The case is being probed by the economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police. On October 18, the EOW had sent notices to Radia and her sister Karuna Menon, asking them to join the investigation. The notices were sent a day after the EOW announced the arrest of Yateesh Wahaal, Satish Kumar Narula, and Rahul Singh Yadav in the case.

RELATED STORIES

“Radia joined the probe and we questioned her to ascertain her role in the case. Her sister (Menon) did not appear for the questioning and cited medical reasons for the same. While we are waiting for Menon to join the investigation, we may issue a fresh notice to Radia for her further questioning, if required,” said a senior EOW officer, requesting not to be named.

Police said Wahaal and Narula are directors of Nayati Health Care and Research NCR Pvt Ltd. Yadav is the proprietor of the dummy firm named Ahluwalia Construction that was used to siphon off the bank loan.

When contacted, a spokesperson of Nayati Healthcare said, “We categorically deny any wrongdoing on our part. The complainant Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma; after having been an integral part of the company, is seeking to foist false cases in an attempt to extort money. We repose complete faith in the process of investigation and the judicial system. We believe that truth will triumph.”

Police said the arrests were made following an investigation into a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy that was registered on November 4, 2020. The three accused have been booked for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Police said they learnt that Radia allegedly floated the firm during the questioning of the three. “We learnt about her links with the company after the arrest. Apart from Radia, the link of her sister Karuna Menon with the company also emerged during the investigation. We issued summons to Radia and Menon on October 18, asking them to join the probe within three days. More beneficiaries of the money siphoned off are being identified, and will be asked to join the probe,” additional commissioner of police (EOW) RK Singh had said after notices were issued to Radia and her sister.

He said they received a complaint from Rajeev Kumar Sharma against Narayani Investment Pvt Ltd, holding company of Nayati Health Care and Research NCR Pvt Ltd, and its promoters and directors namely Niira Radia, her sister Karuna Menon, Yateen Wahaal, Satish Kumar Narula and others.

Ends

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

2 more arrested in Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case: NIA

Body of missing Bihar girl found in madrasa: Police

Will occupy govt offices if evicted from protest sites: Rakesh Tikait

Ranthambore tigress gives birth to 3 cubs; big cat tally at park rises to 77
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP